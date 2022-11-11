Artist Series Concerts Of Sarasota Presents Classical, Classical With A Contemporary Twist, And Genre-Defying Acoustic Concerts In December
Double Feature's Blake Pouliot and Simone Porter electrify audiences worldwide with their virtuosity and intense musicality.
Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota will present three concerts in December: Double Feature with violinists Blake Pouliot - performing the Southeastern premiere of Derrick Skye's "god of the gaps" - and Simone Porter on December 6 at the Sarasota Opera House; The 442s, a genre-defying St. Louis-based acoustic quintet, on December 13 at the Historic Asolo Theater; and Vision Duo, featuring award-winning musicians Ariel Horowitz, violin, and Britton-René Collins, marimba, on December 15 at the Sarasota Yacht Club. For more information and tickets, visit ArtistSeriesConcerts.org or call (941) 306-1202.
Double Feature's Blake Pouliot and Simone Porter electrify audiences worldwide with their virtuosity and intense musicality. Marking its Southeastern premiere, Pouliot will perform Derrick Skye's "god of the gaps," an Isabelle Stewart Gardner Museum commission which premiered in Boston on November 6, 2022. Pouliot and Porter, joined by Hsin-I Huang on piano, will perform works by Strauss, Beethoven, Chausson, Bach, and more on December 6, 7:30 p.m. at the Sarasota Opera House.
Combining three members of the world-class St. Louis Symphony Orchestra and two of the St. Louis region's finest jazz musicians, The 442s are a genre-defying acoustic quintet, brought together by the innovative compositions of Adam Maness, who plays piano, guitar, accordion, melodica, and glockenspiel in the group. This unique ensemble blends virtuosic musicianship, group singing and inventive improvisation, all while breaking down barriers between jazz, classical, folk, and pop music. The 442s will present a program of holiday favorites and original compositions on December 13, 7:30 p.m. at the Historic Asolo Theater.
Featured young artists Ariel Horowitz, violin, and Britton-René Collins, marimba, are Vision Duo, formed after the women were named co-winners of the 2020 Concert Artists Guild Competition's Ambassador Prize. The pair states, "We are passionate about experimenting with traditional conceptions of genre, blending seemingly opposite sound worlds such as electronic/acoustic, old/new, and Bach/blues, prioritizing inclusion representation from the composers we perform to the work we do in our communities, and innovative interpretations of classical standards alongside multidisciplinary elements of modern performance."
They will perform classical works with a contemporary twist on December 15, 11:00 a.m. performance followed by lunch, at the Sarasota Yacht Club. For tickets and more information, visit ArtistSeriesConcerts.org or call (941) 306-1202.
