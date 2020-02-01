An Die Musik Presents: Yun, Kurtág, Schumann at Union Temple of Brooklyn

FEATURING Mingzhe Wang, clarinet Irena McGuffee, viola Manuel Laufer, piano HsinYi Tsai, piano

PROGRAM Robert Schumann (1810-1856) Sechs Studien in kanonischer Form, Op. 56 arr. Theodor Kirchner (1845)

I Sang Yun (1917-1995) Riul (1968)

György Kurtág (b. 1926) Hommage à R. Schumann, Op. 15/d (1990)

Robert Schumann Märchenerzählungen, Op. 132 (1853)

György Kurtág Játékok / Bach Chorale Prelude Transcriptions

Currently in their third season in residence at Union Temple of Brooklyn, An die Musik NYC is a concert series bringing the people of New York City high-quality classical music at affordable prices. AdM presents internationally renowned performers alongside rising talents from the NYC community.

Get tickets: https://www.musae.me/andiemusiknyc/experiences/652/adm?ref=musae





