An Die Musik Presents: ALBERT LOTTO PLAYS CHOPIN

Currently in their third season in residence at Union Temple of Brooklyn, An die Musik NYC is a concert series bringing the people of New York City high-quality classical music at affordable prices. AdM presents internationally renowned performers alongside rising talents from the NYC community.

FEATURING

Albert Lotto, piano

PROGRAM

Claude Debussy (1862-1918) Suite Bergamasque (1890) III. Clair de lune

Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827) Piano Sonata in E-flat Major, Op. 31 No. 3 (1802)

Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849) Preludes, Op. 28 (1838-1839) XV. Sostenuto XXII. Molto agitato XX. Largo

Frédéric Chopin Polonaise No. 5 in F-sharp Major, Op. 44 (1841)

Frédéric Chopin Piano Sonata No. 3 in B Minor, Op. 58 (1844)

Get tickets

https://www.musae.me/andiemusiknyc/experiences/649/adm?ref=musae





Related Articles View More Classical Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You