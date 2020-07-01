American Composers Orchestra Announces New Board Chair and New Board Members

American Composers Orchestra has announced the appointment of a new Board Chair, Sameera Troesch, and two new elections to its Board of Directors, Samir Nikocevic and Benjamin Hildner. Troesch has been a member of the ACO Board of Directors since 2018, has served as Vice Chair since 2019, and is an attorney with Mitsubishi Corporation (Americas). Nikocevic received his music degree in piano performance and piano pedagogy from the Music Academy at the University of Zagreb, while Hildner is a Vice President in the Investment Management Division of Goldman Sachs & Co and played as a professional cellist prior.

"It is an honor and a privilege to serve as the next board chair of American Composers Orchestra," says Troesch. "These are not only difficult times for artists and music, but they are a time of opportunity, too. The power of musical creativity can and must be unleashed for beauty and healing, but also for the potential to unite and effect change. We believe that ACO must seize this time to help invent a new future for our community of American orchestral composers and for the performers and listeners who support them. I want to take this opportunity to thank my predecessor Rick Wertheim for his accomplishments, his leadership, and his commitment to our organization. With our President Ed Yim and our Artistic Director Derek Bermel, I am looking forward to building an exciting chapter in ACO's evolution."

Sameera Troesch currently advises clients within Mitsubishi Corporation (Americas) on a variety of legal matters and was formerly a corporate associate in Sullivan & Cromwell LLP's New York and London offices. She holds an AB from Harvard College, where she was involved with the Lowell House Opera. Having previously served as a young patron of various arts organizations in London and New York City, Troesch joined the Board of ACO in 2018. Her dedication to ACO took on new relevance after a personal loss, which cemented her desire to help young, talented artists pursue their dreams, particularly in music. In 2019, Troesch attended the Governing for Nonprofit Excellence program at Harvard Business School.

Samir Nikocevic received his music degree in piano performance and piano pedagogy from the Music Academy at the University of Zagreb. There he studied with Professor Hari Gusek and participated at several piano competitions, Nikocevic has participated in many piano masterclasses, most notably with Professor Rudolf Kehrer, Sijavus Gadjiev and Arbo Valdma. Granted an opportunity to study with acclaimed pianist Peter Frankl, Nikocevic moved to the U.S. in 2000. Over the years, he has dedicated time to both performance and instruction. Currently a resident of Savannah and New York City, he is a former chairman of the board of the Savannah Philharmonic and a board member of the American Traditions Vocal Competition.

Benjamin Hildner is a Vice President in the Investment Management Division of Goldman Sachs & Co. He advises high net worth entrepreneurs, executives, families and foundations on all aspects of wealth management. Prior to joining the firm, Benjamin was a cellist at the Deutsche Oper Berlin and maintained a performing career across several continents. He holds an MBA and a B.M. in Violoncello Performance from the University of Southern California. Benjamin is a passionate supporter of local arts organizations, serving as Co-Chair of Council of the Phil at the New York Philharmonic, as well as on the board of Long Beach Opera, Salastina Music Society, and the American Friends of Philharmonia Orchestra.

ACO's other officers include Immediate Past Chair, Frederick Wertheim; President Edward Yim; Artistic Director Derek Bremel; Treasurer Michael Fehrman; Secretary Marilyn Go; and committee chairs Astrid R. Baumgardner, Jane Cavalier, and Michael J. Russell.

