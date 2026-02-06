American Chamber Ensemble to Honor Founders at Hofstra University Concert

🎭 NEW! Classical Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Classical Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Music Department of Hofstra University will present the American Chamber Ensemble on Sunday, March 1 at 3:00 PM, celebrating the lives of founding clarinetist Naomi Drucker and long-time member violist Lois Martin at Helene Fortunoff Theater in Monroe Lecture Center on California Avenue in Hempstead, NY. This will be part of ACE's 60th anniversary season.

The program will include music for piano, clarinet and strings by Mendelssohn, Hurlstone, Beach, Dimmler, Steven Gerber and other works TBA. The event will also pay tribute to two beloved members.

Violist Lois Martin, longtime core player of ACE and esteemed New York violist will be celebrated with the performance of Bach's Brandenburg Concerto No. 6 which features several viola parts. American Chamber Ensemble Director Marilyn Lehman said this about her, ""The American Chamber Ensemble's dear friend, colleague and wonderful violist, Lois Martin passed away. We will miss her beautiful spirit and musicianship, her warmth and laughter and wonderful contribution to ACE for so many years. Rest in peace dear Lois. We will miss you always."

Naomi Drucker, clarinetist and co-founder of ACE and revered educator and performer will be remembered with a resounding and reverent performance of David Holsinger's On a Hymnsong of Philip Bliss. Dozens of Drucker's former students, colleagues and friends will join ACE for this very special performance. Marilyn Lehman said this about Naomi Drucker, "I am deeply saddened by the passing of my dear friend, mentor, colleague and co- founder of the American Chamber Ensemble, Naomi Drucker. Naomi taught at Hofstra University for some 40 plus years and her loving teaching and devotion to her students will remain her legacy forever. I personally will miss her fun spirit, our music making and our wonderful and special collaboration with Stanley. Rest in peace my dear Naomi."

Performers will include pianist and ACE Director Marilyn Lehman, along with violinists Eriko Sato and Deborah Wong, violist Todd Low, cellist Chris Finckel, soprano Tammy Hensrud and clarinetist and Assistant ACE Director Mindy Dragovich. Bassoonist Lisa Alexander will also perform.