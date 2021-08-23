Acclaimed Spanish Pianist Josefina Urraca Presents Her 2021/22 Season in New York

Internationally acclaimed pianist Josefina urraca creates and produces live art performances, fusing classical and contemporary composers with original ideas encouraged by multidisciplinary interaction.

Highlights of the season include a recording of a new album "Queens Preludes" with flutist Guillermo Laporta, a series of piano solo performances and the premier of a new interdisciplinary show. She will be featured at the CreArt Music Festival and Music Series.

Since 2020 she is artist in residency at Culture Lab, New York, where she is creating a series of performances for piano solo "Lighting the dark" that includes 4 new commissioned piece to American based composer, funded by the Queens Council on the Arts

Other engagements include international tour sponsored by Diaz Caneja Foundation and collaborations with artists such as Ransom Wilson, Brian SHank, Nathan Schram, and JP Jofre.

Josefina Urraca (full name: Maria Josefina Urraca Perez de Diego), is a New York City-based pianist.

Josefina was born in Spain in a musical environment, her mother is a piano teacher, her brother a cellist, and all her family, especially her grandfather, classical music lovers. Her first formal teacher and great guidance was Eva Gigosos at the Palencia Conservatory.

From she was seven, Josefina attended Masterclasses with prestigious pianists and pedagogues such as: Maria Joao Pires, Ferenc Rados, Rita Wagner, Eldar Nebolsin, Julian Martin, Joaquín Achúcarro, Pavel Gililov, Jose Ramón Méndez, Matti Raekallio, Frank Wibaut, Jeffrey Swann, Alexander Kandelaki, Nino Kereselidze, Miguel Ángel Ortega, Alberto Rosado, Antonio Baciero and Manuel Carra.

Josefina received her undergraduate degree at the Salamanca Conservatory. In 2007, she was selected to continue her studies at the Aula de Música de Alcalá de Henares. During these years Ms. Urraca worked with her more influential teachers: Patrín García Barredo, Josep Colom, Claudio Martínez-Mehner, and Kennedy Moretti.

In 2008 Josefina expanded her education at the École Normale de Musique de Paris with Guigla Katsarava.

During the following three years she attended the well-renowned music school Reina Sofía (Madrid), where she studied with the great Dmitri Bashkirov, Claudio Martínez-Mehner, Márta Gulyás, Luis Fernando Pérez, and Denis Lossev.

In 2014, Josefina Urraca received with the highest academic qualifications her Master's Degree from Manhattan School of Music under the supervision of Dr. Silverman.

Passionated for chamber music, Josefina Urraca is since 2013, a founder-member and managing director of CreArtBox, a classical and contemporary music ensemble. CreArtBox members are musicians from prestigious orchestras such as Metropolitan Orchestra, American Ballet Theater, Orchestra of St. Luke's, Louisiana Philharmonic, St. Paul Chamber Orchestra, New World Symphony Orchestra, Oviedo Filarmonia, BBC Orchestra, and Euskadi Filarmonia.

Josefina Urraca has received prices from Savvy Musicians in Action, INJUVE Chamber Music Competition, Montehermoso Contemporary Creation Award, Veguellina de Orbigo, Ciudad de Carlet, Rotary Club de Valladolid, Ciudad de Linares: Marisa Montiel, and have received grants and support from the Promete Foundation, Amphion Foundation, Alice M. Ditson Foundation, Queens Council on the Arts, the Spanish Embassy in the USA, Manhattan School of Music, Caja Madrid Foundation, Luis Galvé Foundation, and Albéniz Foundation.

Josefina has been a frequent performer at venues in Spain, Italy, Austria, France, Japan, England, Germany, and the US, as a soloist and as a chamber music player, including Carnegie Hall, Ryogoku Monten Hall in Tokyo, Auditorio Sony in Madrid, and Alfred Cortot Auditorio in París.