Writer K. Releases New Literary Short Stories Collection, 'Resistance, Revolution, and Other Love Stories'

Writer and anti-war advocate, K. has announced the release of the new literary short stories collection, Resistance, Revolution and Other Love Stories.

Is love the most revolutionary of all acts?

In this wide-ranging collection of twelve short stories, a startling array of characters explore their perspectives on love. The stories sweep from sharp realism to heady allegory, haunting fables to sci-fi thrillers, starring teens and drifting husbands, futuristic automatons and talking dogs, gardeners and gatekeepers, a blind girl, a young father, and many more.

In "Calamity Jane," see love through the eyes of teenage boys obsessed with the calamitous girl of the title; revisit the famous Greek love story in "Orpheus and Eurydice"; Dan's mechanical automaton seems to be his truest friend in the harshly conformist world of "Automatonomatopoeia"; a Crimean revolutionary gets waylaid at a mysterious gate in "The Invitation"; on a construction site in Yugoslavia, a young man tries to come to grips with unconventional fatherhood in "Vikings"; and in "The Conversation", a blind woman manages her relationship with a hectoring mother while finding other types of love.

These are just a few of the tales in Resistance, Revolution and Other Love Stories. Anyone interested in the struggle against stifling societal powers and the potency of love will see some of themselves in these pages. By turns exciting, meditative, and funny, these enjoyable, thought-provoking stories will linger long after the book is closed.

Let the revolution begin!

Resistance, Revolution and Other Love Stories is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

K. lives in Malton, Ontario, Canada, with their spouse, five children, an American Wirehair cat and a Quaker parrot. An anti-war advocate, K. studied English, Religion and Philosophy at the University of Toronto. K. has been published in Meat for Tea: The Valley Review and Junto Magazine.