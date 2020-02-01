VIDEO: Disney+ Releases Trailer for TIMMY FAILURE: MISTAKES WERE MADE, plus World Premiere Photo Round-Up

When Jeff Kinney's international best selling series Diary of a Wimpy Kid debuted, nobody anticipated that the hybrid prose + graphic novel genre would become so popular with kids everywhere. Now, there are several best selling series in the genre that kids can't wait to get their hands on, including Timmy Failure by Stephan Pastis, best known for his popular comic strip Pearls Before Swine.

The first novel in the series, MISTAKES WERE MADE, becomes a movie on the streaming network Disney+ this month on February 7th, and a trailer was just released to get fans of the series excited. The cast just hosted a World Premiere Viewing Party, and BroadwayWorld Books has photos of the night to share, as well as the trailer and a bonus clip from the movie to get everyone excited for the upcoming release!

Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made centers around "our quirky, deadpan hero, Timmy Failure, who, along with his 1,500-pound polar bear partner Total, operates Total Failure Inc., a Portland detective agency. An elementary school oddball, the clueless but confident Timmy (Winslow Fegley) must navigate the world of adults around him, including his overburdened mother (Ophelia Lovibond), her well-meaning boyfriend (Kyle Bornheimer), his teacher/nemesis (Wallace Shawn) and a school-mandated guidance counselor (Craig Robinson), all in his quest to become the best detective in the world."

The movie was directed by Tom McCarthy, who won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay and a nominaton for Best Director for Spotlight, which also won the Academy Award for Best Picture. McCarthy wrote the screenplay for Mistakes Were Made alongside the book's author, Pastis.

While the role of Timmy Failure marks young actor Winslow Fegley's first major role, he has had small roles on television shows such as The Good Doctor, Fast Layne, and Teachers. Fegley just turned 11 years old on January 29th, 2020.

The cast is rounded out by Ophelia Lovibond (Guardians of the Galaxy, Kyle Bornheimer (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Wallace Shawn (The Princess Bride), and Craig Robinson (The Office).

Here is an official clip from the upcoming movie:

Check out the trailer now:

ON THE SET OF MOVIE PREMIERE NIGHT:

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Ophelia Lovibond, Winslow Fegley, Caitlin Weierhauser, Chloe Coleman, Ai-Chan Carrier, Kyle Bornheimer, Kei, Wallace Shawn, Ruby Matenko, Director Tom McCarthy, Santiago Veizaga and Yvette Nicole Brown attend the premiere of Disney's "Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made" at Hollywood's El Capitan Theater on January 30, 2020.

(Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

The cast of "Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made" at the premiere of Disney's "Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made" at Hollywood's El Capitan Theater on January 30, 2020.

(Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Actor Winslow Fegley attends the premiere of Disney's "Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made" at Hollywood's El Capitan Theater on January 30, 2020.

(Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Ophelia Lovibond attends the premiere of Disney's "Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made" at Hollywood's El Capitan Theater on January 30, 2020.

(Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Wallace Shawn attends the premiere of Disney's "Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made" at Hollywood's El Capitan Theater on January 30, 2020.

(Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Kyle Bornheimer attends the premiere of Disney's "Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made" at Hollywood's El Capitan Theater on January 30, 2020.

(Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Ai-Chan Carrier attends the premiere of Disney's "Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made" at Hollywood's El Capitan Theater on January 30, 2020.

(Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Wallace Shawn, Director Tom McCarthy and Yvette Nicole Brown attend the premiere of Disney's "Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made" at Hollywood's El Capitan Theater on January 30, 2020.

(Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

About TIMMY FAILURE: MISTAKES WERE MADE:

Meet "detective" Timmy Failure, star of the kids' comedy of the year. Created by New York Times best-selling cartoonist Stephan Pastis.



Take eleven-year-old Timmy Failure - the clueless, comically self-confident CEO of the best detective agency in town, perhaps even the nation. Add his impressively lazy business partner, a very large polar bear named Total. Throw in the Failuremobile - Timmy's mom's Segway - and what you have is Total Failure, Inc., a global enterprise destined to make Timmy so rich his mother won't have to stress out about the bills anymore. Of course, Timmy's plan does not include the four-foot-tall female whose name shall not be uttered. And it doesn't include Rollo Tookus, who is so obsessed with getting into "Stanfurd" that he can't carry out a no-brainer spy mission. From the offbeat creator of Pearls Before Swine comes an endearingly bumbling hero in a caper whose peerless hilarity is accompanied by a whodunit twist. With perfectly paced visual humor, Stephan Pastis gets you snorting with laughter, then slyly carries the joke a beat further - or sweetens it with an unexpected poignant moment - making this a comics-inspired story (the first in a new series) that truly stands apart from the pack.





