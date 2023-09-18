Travis S. Bush to Release New Novel THE HOME I LEFT

In The Home I Left, Travis S. Bush takes readers on a poignant journey of self-discovery, redemption, and the enduring power of family bonds.

Sep. 18, 2023

Travis S. Bush will release his new literary creation, The Home I Left, a gripping family drama set to captivate readers' hearts and minds, scheduled for release on October 9, 2023.

In The Home I Left, Travis S. Bush takes readers on a poignant journey of self-discovery, redemption, and the enduring power of family bonds. The story revolves around John Furst, a military veteran content with a quiet life until a fateful call shatters his world. Forced to confront the painful truths surrounding his estranged brother's death, John embarks on a transformative journey home.

Drawing on a rich tapestry of emotions - patience, laughter, tears, and heart-wrenching revelations - John navigates the complexities of a family haunted by secrets and loss. As he confronts the ghosts of four generations in a small-town setting, John's life, once secure, teeters on the precipice of stagnation. It's through this emotional turmoil that he discovers the power of second chances and the resilience of the human spirit.

While crossing a bridge one fateful morning, John makes a life-altering decision, setting in motion a series of events that will redefine his path. The Home I Left is a soul-stirring tale that will tug at your heartstrings, leaving you pondering the choices that shape our destinies.

Join Travis S. Bush on this literary journey as he skillfully unravels the intricacies of family dynamics, love, and the quest for self-identity. In a narrative that is both poignant and thought-provoking, The Home I Left reminds us that sometimes, it is the journey back that propels us forward.

About the Author:


Travis Bush is a talented novelist, academic writer, and an adventurer in spirit. Born in Dade City, Florida, and raised in Zephyrhills, he yearned to escape the confines of his hometown. Armed with degrees in Political Science and History from Saint Leo University, he set out to explore the world. However, his adventures took an unexpected turn when he joined the Army, leading him through rural landscapes across several states. During this time, Travis channeled his daydreams and creativity into writing, resulting in his debut novel and subsequent works.

The Home I Left is now available for pre-order on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CJ27LTM6



