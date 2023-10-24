Swathi Avadhani Releases New Children's Book AVI LOVES IDLI

A delicious journey of flavors and friendship awaits in Avi Loves Idli...

Swathi Avadhani is thrilled to announce the release of her enchanting children's book, Avi Loves Idli. Published on October 14, 2023, and available now, this delightful story takes young readers on a captivating food adventure with the lovable character, Avi.

Avi Loves Idli is a heartwarming tale that invites children to join Avi as he embarks on his day with a hearty appetite and a deep affection for idlis, a southern Indian breakfast dish. Written with charm and brought to life through vibrant illustrations, this book celebrates the joy of a simple morning routine and the pleasures of a beloved breakfast choice.

As Avi savors his delicious idli meal, young readers are transported into a world of flavors and tastes. The idlis are served with traditional condiments like chutney and sambar, enhancing the gastronomic experience and introducing children to the rich and diverse culinary traditions of India.

Swathi Avadhani, the talented author behind Avi Loves Idli, draws upon her multicultural upbringing and love for international flavors to create a story that resonates with children and families worldwide. Her passion for exploration and appreciation of diversity shine through in this heartwarming tale.

Avi Loves Idli is more than just a children's book; it's an invitation to savor life's simple pleasures and embrace the joy of a nourishing meal. With its engaging narrative and captivating illustrations, it encourages children to find delight in the everyday and appreciate the beauty of diverse cultures.

About the Author:

Swathi Avadhani's multicultural background and experiences in both Asia and the United States have inspired her to create a story that celebrates diversity and the universal love for good food. When she's not traveling or discovering new places, Swathi enjoys spending quality time with her son and sharing the flavors of her Indian heritage with her family.

For more information about the author and Avi Loves Idli, please visit:

Author's Website: https://swathiavadhani.com/

The book is available for purchase on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Avi-Loves-Idli-Swathi-Avadhani/dp/B0CL33CSY4