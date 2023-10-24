Swathi Avadhani Releases New Children's Book AVI LOVES IDLI

Written by Swathi Avadhani, this enchanting tale invites children to savor life's simple pleasures. Available now.

By: Oct. 24, 2023

POPULAR

New Book A LIGHT AMONGST THE STARS Follows The Journey Of A Psychic Medium Photo 1 New Book A LIGHT AMONGST THE STARS Follows The Journey Of A Psychic Medium
VIDEO: Watch ABT's Pop Up Book Club for THE BOY FROM KYIV by Marina Harss, about Choreogra Photo 2 VIDEO: Watch ABT's Pop Up Book Club for THE BOY FROM KYIV by Marina Harss, about Choreographer Alexei Ratmansky
Tara Dublin Unveils New Novel, THE SOUND OF SETTLING Photo 3 Tara Dublin Unveils New Novel, THE SOUND OF SETTLING
Neil Dagger Releases New Book – THE CHATGPT NINJA: Slipping Past AI Detectors Photo 4 Neil Dagger Releases New Book – THE CHATGPT NINJA: Slipping Past AI Detectors

Swathi Avadhani Releases New Children's Book AVI LOVES IDLI

A delicious journey of flavors and friendship awaits in Avi Loves Idli...
Swathi Avadhani is thrilled to announce the release of her enchanting children's book, Avi Loves Idli. Published on October 14, 2023, and available now, this delightful story takes young readers on a captivating food adventure with the lovable character, Avi.

Avi Loves Idli is a heartwarming tale that invites children to join Avi as he embarks on his day with a hearty appetite and a deep affection for idlis, a southern Indian breakfast dish. Written with charm and brought to life through vibrant illustrations, this book celebrates the joy of a simple morning routine and the pleasures of a beloved breakfast choice.

As Avi savors his delicious idli meal, young readers are transported into a world of flavors and tastes. The idlis are served with traditional condiments like chutney and sambar, enhancing the gastronomic experience and introducing children to the rich and diverse culinary traditions of India.

Swathi Avadhani, the talented author behind Avi Loves Idli, draws upon her multicultural upbringing and love for international flavors to create a story that resonates with children and families worldwide. Her passion for exploration and appreciation of diversity shine through in this heartwarming tale.

Avi Loves Idli is more than just a children's book; it's an invitation to savor life's simple pleasures and embrace the joy of a nourishing meal. With its engaging narrative and captivating illustrations, it encourages children to find delight in the everyday and appreciate the beauty of diverse cultures.

About the Author:
Swathi Avadhani's multicultural background and experiences in both Asia and the United States have inspired her to create a story that celebrates diversity and the universal love for good food. When she's not traveling or discovering new places, Swathi enjoys spending quality time with her son and sharing the flavors of her Indian heritage with her family.

For more information about the author and Avi Loves Idli, please visit:

Author's Website: https://swathiavadhani.com/

The book is available for purchase on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Avi-Loves-Idli-Swathi-Avadhani/dp/B0CL33CSY4



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Books

1
Swathi Avadhani Releases New Childrens Book AVI LOVES IDLI Photo
Swathi Avadhani Releases New Children's Book AVI LOVES IDLI

Join Avi on a delicious food adventure in 'Avi Loves Idli.' This heartwarming children's book celebrates the joy of a simple morning routine and introduces young readers to the diverse culinary traditions of India.

2
Jean Johnson Releases New Childrens Book THE ADVENTURES OF RYNNIE ROO AND TATER, TOO! Photo
Jean Johnson Releases New Children's Book THE ADVENTURES OF RYNNIE ROO AND TATER, TOO!

Join Rynnie Roo and Tater Tot as they explore the Yucatan jungle, make new friends, and learn about the Mayan Indian language in this captivating new children's book. Dive into a world of wonder and linguistic skills with The Adventures of Rynnie Roo and Tater Too! Yucatán, now available for purchase on Amazon.

3
New Book A LIGHT AMONGST THE STARS Follows The Journey Of A Psychic Medium Photo
New Book A LIGHT AMONGST THE STARS Follows The Journey Of A Psychic Medium

In 'A Light Amongst the Stars: The Journey of a Psychic Medium,' Dr. Mark W. Burns explores the power of hope and the potential for a harmonious future. This book delves into the beauty of the soul's journey and the transformative power of love.

4
Air Force Veteran Wayne Rankin Releases Childrens Book WAYNE, THE NERD FROM ARIZONA Photo
Air Force Veteran Wayne Rankin Releases Children's Book WAYNE, THE NERD FROM ARIZONA

Discover the heartwarming story of Wayne, the Nerd from Arizona, in this inspirational children's book by Air Force veteran Wayne Rankin. Follow Wayne's transformative journey and learn about friendship, self-esteem, and overcoming life's challenges. Get your copy today!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch ABT's Pop Up Book Club for THE BOY FROM KYIV by Marina Harss, about Choreographer Alexei Ratmansky Video
Watch ABT's Pop Up Book Club for THE BOY FROM KYIV by Marina Harss, about Choreographer Alexei Ratmansky
Watch WICKED Stars Alyssa Fox & McKenzie Kurtz Perform 'For Good' Video
Watch WICKED Stars Alyssa Fox & McKenzie Kurtz Perform 'For Good'
Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour Video
Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
View all Videos

Books SHOWS

Recommended For You