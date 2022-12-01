Stanislava Buevich Releases New Children's Book MAYA FAIRY
Stacy Buevich is a British writer and a film director with many award-winning short films.
Stanislava Buevich has released her new children's book, Maya Fairy. A magical mystery for ages eight and up.
I have to tell you a big secret, but you can't tell anyone.
Fairies are real.
They are as real as you and me. They live in your houses, they hide in your walls and they help children dream. Humans are not supposed to know this, you see, and please don't tell anyone, or I will get in trouble.
The only reason I am aware of their existence is because a few years ago, my daughter Maya met her fairy by chance and together they stumbled upon a dark conspiracy. A conspiracy that transcended the borders between the fairy and the human worlds.
What other dark secrets awaited us?
About the Author:
Maya Fairy Website
Personal Website: https://www.stanislavabuevich.com/
