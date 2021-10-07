Scott J. Langteau Releases BULLIED: A Modern Day Look At Middle School Bullying

Children's book author, Scott J. Langteau has announced that BULLIED: A Modern Day Look at Middle School Bullying is available to purchase online. Read his book in October which is National Bullying Prevention Awareness Month!!

A Mom's Choice Award Winner & Moonbeam Children's Book Award Winner!

Written by veteran Video Game Producer and bullying survivor Scott Langteau, "Bullied" is a modern-day-inspired anti-bullying picture book that casts light on a route to self-acceptance and empowerment. Bullied follows the day-to-day struggles of 7 young targets of aggression along with their tormentors from adolescence to adulthood. Through the journey of this book, the reader discovers that accepting and staying true to oneself and examining one's behavior and its motivations serve as powerful and empowering messages for both the bullied, and bully alike. For ages 8-12.

Growing up in the small town of Seymour Wisconsin, playtime came ready-made with Scott's 11 brothers and sisters. No lie! Having fun then meant grabbing a sibling, heading outside, and imagining a world around you. That imagination brought Scott Theater degrees from the University of Wisconsin - Stevens Point and Villanova University before bringing him to L.A. where he's worked as a producer, writer, and actor for over 20 years. Best known for his work on the highly acclaimed "Medal of Honor" & "Call of Duty" video game franchises, Scott has done work for companies including Disney, Pixar, DreamWorks, EA Games, and the Jim Henson Company.