Santa Baby's Cynthia Basinet Helps Others Shine The Light On Civility In Her First Book, “How To Be Civil In An Uncivil World”

Ring in the holidays with a little civility from Nobel nominated, critically acclaimed, sultry crooner Cynthia Basinet's first self-improvement book "How to be Civil in an Uncivil World" offers a collection of quotes collected by the author to help people live life to the fullest.

Meant to uplift and empower, this book aims to help people see the light in every day. In "How to be Civil in an Uncivil World," Basinet shares a host of thought-provoking ideas, advice, tidbits, and more. She's gathered these affirmations throughout the years to ensure you see the world rich in mind, rich in heart, rich in resourcefulness, and rich in grace.

"We have lost our way, historically in times of trouble we Americans have joined together to work to improve the situation. Today it seems we are not and my hope is that may little book may have a positive impact on our lives," Basinet says, adding "it is my hope that my readers will pause and think during their everyday interactions in society and take a more open minded and measured approach in their lives." "How to be Civil in an Uncivil World"

Cynthia Basinet, a renowned social change activist entertainer, is a Nobel Peace Prize nominee. She has used her musical and pop culture social influence as a platform to draw attention to important issues like self-determination, intellectual and copyright infringement, and human rights, with an emphasis on the environment, refugees, women, children, the arts, mental health and disabilities, addiction, and recovery. "How to be Civil in an Uncivil World" is Basinet's first book.

Cynthia is considered one of the truly great voices of her time. Her sultry stylings can be heard on her #1 hit, Santa Baby (never Marilyn Monroe). Her sense of style can be seen on red carpets, magazines, commercial TV, movies and more for decades. She has visited refugee camps in Western Sahara and serves on many advisory boards. Her loves include actor, Jack Nicholson a longtime beneficiary of Basinet's insight.

More information can be found on her website at: www.CynthiaBasinet.com.

