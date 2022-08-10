Sandeep Kumar Mishra Releases New Children's Book THE BROOCH: A MAGIC WITHIN

Author Sandeep Kumar Mishra has announced the release of his new children's book, The Brooch: A Magic Within.

A children's book with a purpose. Lessons that will last with a lifetime and memories to be cherished and shared.

An inspiring, feel good but enjoyable picture book with a great idea to teach kids to use their power for the betterment of others. With bold text and smooth illustrations, THE BROOCH, is sure to awaken your inner humanity.

A little girl helps a hungry lady with her candy of the week. The lady gives her a brooch with something written over it. The brooch keeps passing hands which keeps inspiring everyone to do something which normally they would be reluctant to do.

Children's books are more than just words or illustrations. They are journeys into the imagination, lessons that will last a lifetime, and memories to be cherished forever. This book is was creaetd with the intent to inspire and elevate lives.

A perfect gift for any occasion - celebrating birthdays, holidays or back to school reading.

About the Author:



Sandeep Kumar Mishra is the poetry editor at Indian Poetry Review. He has received "Readers Favourite Silver Award-21", "Indian Achievers Award-21", "IPR Poetry Award-2020" and "Literary Titan Book Award-2020". He was shortlisted for "2021 International Book Awards", "52nd New Millennium Award-2021", "Asian Anthology-2021" and "Joy B Poetry Prize 2021" and "Oprelle Poetry Prize 2021" and "MPT Story Award-2022' and 'Newcastle Story Award-2022" and "Anasi Story Award-2022".

