Rock Star's Book Soars To The Stars In History Making  Outer Space Debut

In a ground-breaking first-ever event, rock star turned author Michael-John Toste's book "The Prophetic Matrix: Unlock The Secret Code To Your Destiny" became the first commercial literary work in history to make its debut in outer space prior to its global release on Earth.

A digital version of the book was transmitted to the Destiny module of NASA's International Space Station (ISS) and displayed on a monitor for its interplanetary visual premiere while orbiting the world at approximately 17,500 miles per hour. The nonfiction title traveled close to three million miles at the end of its tour in space.

The celestial ebook release comes amidst a modern-day renaissance of space travel, with Elon Musk of SpaceX, Jeff Bezos of Blue Origin and Richard Branson of Virgin Galactic all racing to explore the heavens. "I'm excited to become a member of an elite group of space pioneers in the 21st Century," says Toste. "This opens a broad door of opportunities for future publications to send their titles to spacecraft filled with celestial travelers touring the stars."



After accomplishing its mission in the heavens, The Prophetic Matrix will make its terrestrial debut in an official global premiere event on September 21 at Emmanuel College in Adelaide, South Australia. From Earth to the Heavens: An Interstellar Book Release, to be hosted by Immanuel College principal Kevin Richardson, will feature footage of the book captured and recorded in the Destiny Module that will be shown to a group of students and multicultural collegiate space enthusiasts. The students in attendance will receive a certificate of attendance in witnessing the historic ceremony and a commemorative The Prophetic Matrix: Making Space History 2021 medallion to mark the occasion.

The Prophetic Matrix: Unlock The Secret Code To Your Destiny, the first book of The Prophetic Matrix trilogy, chronicles Michael-John Toste's rock star life as the lead vocalist of the concept rock group, the All Sports Band, and the life lessons he learned on his strange odyssey exploring the entertainment industry. It also offers greater understanding of how to face the challenges and circumstances of life and find answers regarding how to unlock the secret code to your destiny. "The fact that the book made its debut on the Destiny module of ISS is serendipitous," says Toste. "I feel it is fulfilling its own destiny."

To view footage of The Prophetic Matrix's interstellar debut on the International Space Station, you can visit www.pmlaunch.space.

Michael-John Toste is a musician, author and an International Destiny Coach. He was previously the lead vocalist of the concept rock group, the All Sports Band, who achieved chart success throughout the 1980s, including two Billboard Hot 100 hits in the US and a top 20 hit in Germany. With appearances on MTV, Solid Gold, Nickelodeon, and American Bandstand, the All Sports Band was voted the third most popular group in America. Toste's upcoming album Phenomenon features Grammy award winners including Deniece Williams, Bobby Kimball of Toto, and Larry Dunn of Earth, Wind, and Fire. Toste hosts a weekly, hour-long radio program called 'Your Day of Destiny,' and he will soon be releasing his debut novel, The Prophetic Matrix: Unlock the secret code to your destiny.