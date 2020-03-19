Richard Armitage To Narrate Audiobook For The Jane Austen Society

Macmillan Audio announces that acclaimed actor and voice actor Richard Armitage will narrate Natalie Jenner's debut novel The Jane Austen Society, set to be published on May 26, 2020.

The new novel, sure to please the many devoted fans of the famous 19th century writer, follows a fictional group of disparate individuals who come together to preserve Austen's legacy and home in Chawton, UK. These individuals-a laborer, a young widow, the local doctor, and a movie star, among others-could not be more different and yet they are united in their love for the works and words of Austen. As each of them endures their own quiet struggle with loss and trauma, they rally together to create the Jane Austen Society.

The new audiobook will be narrated by Armitage and will be released on May 26, 2020 by Macmillan Audio, coinciding with the hardcover release from St. Martin's Press.

"Richard Armitage is a dream narrator to have for my first novel," remarks Jenner. "I've been a huge fan of his work on the stage and the screen, as well as his efforts on audiobooks for notable authors such as Shakespeare, Charles Dickens, Georgette Heyer, and Bernard Cornwell. Armitage was a direct inspiration for several of the male characters as I wrote, so I'm beyond thrilled that he will now be giving actual voice to the audiobook of my novel."

"I'm absolutely honored to contribute to this wonderful novel," says Armitage. "As a huge fan of Jane Austen, this is fantastic story that rejoices in her thrilling heritage, and it's a must-read for any Austenite. I'm thrilled to be able to bring this amazing story and inventive characters to life."

Armitage is best known for his roles in The Hobbit, North & South, Robin Hood, and on the stage in The Crucible, as well as his recurring roles in the Royal Shakespeare Company. Armitage has narrated multiple audiobooks, including Charles Dickens' David Copperfield, Heather Morris's The Tattooist of Auschwitz, and Bernard Cornwell's The Lords of the North.





