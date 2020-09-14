ROMEO & JULIET Verse Zombie Comedy By Melody Bates Published

The critically acclaimed zombie comedy follow up to Shakespeare's Romeo & Juliet is being published by Original Works Publishing.

Original Works is no stranger to riffs on the Bard with one acts like Mark aloysius Kenneally's "Shakespeare's a Dick" being produced worldwide. But OWP holds to their "no adaptations" credo with this new release. R & J & Z takes off following the demise of the star-crossed lovers. Set against the historical backdrop of Verona's plague, the play throws old and new characters together over the course of an apocalyptic and action-packed twenty-four hours.

Judith Jerome, Founding Artistic Director of Opera House Arts at the Stonington Opera House, which staged the World Premiere said; "Bates' consummate familiarity with the Bard, bred as both a writer and an actor, led her to the brilliant recognition of the zombie inferences lying in wait in Romeo & Juliet. Add her own exquisite wordsmithing, and R & J & Z becomes a powerful meditation on love in the time of what we did not yet, but would shortly call, pandemic."

Acting editions are available for pre-order now for $10.99 with free shipping for a limited time. Digital editions will follow shortly.

https://www.originalworksonline.com/r-j-z

