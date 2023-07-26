Playwright, Critic And Editor Ken Jaworowski to Publish Debut Novel SMALL TOWN SINS

"Small Town Sins," the debut novel by New York Times editor and playwright Ken Jaworowski, will be published by Henry Holt & Co. on Aug. 1. The Mysterious Bookshop in Tribeca will host a reading with the author that evening.

Jaworowski's plays "Believers," "Certain Souls" and "Never Missed a Day" were produced in Manhattan by the WorkShop Theater Company. His play "Interchange" was a New York Times Critic's Pick, and his play "Acts of Redemption" garnered rave reviews at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. "Believers" is having its second award-winning run at the Avignon Festival. He has also reviewed hundreds of shows for The New York Times and other publications.

The thriller "Small Town Sins" is set in rural Pennsylvania and follows three people who get tangled in crimes that could cost them their lives: Nathan, a volunteer fireman who finds a stash of money in a burning building and makes a snap decision to take it. Callie, a nurse who clashes with the fundamentalist parents of a young patient, and secretly goes against their wishes for treating the girl. And Andy, a recovering addict who uncovers the identity of a serial predator and vows to stop him.

Philadelphia Magazine named "Small Town Sins" one of the Top 10 books of the summer, and Publishers Weekly awarded the novel a starred review. It's been praised by Laura Dave ("The Last Thing He Told Me"), Jeffery Deaver ("The Bone Collector") and others.

Jaworowski will be reading at the Mysterious Bookshop on Tuesday, Aug. 1, at 6 p.m. More information on the book is available at KenJaworowski.com and at Click Here.