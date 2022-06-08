Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Paul Kyriazi Releases New Book 122 SURPRISING MOVIE STAR STORIES

122 (& 13 more bonus) positive and unusual stories of movie stars from mostly the 1960's & 70's.

Books News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Jun. 8, 2022  

Paul Kyriazi Releases New Book 122 SURPRISING MOVIE STAR STORIES

Award-winning director and author, Paul Kyriazi has announced the release of his new book, 122 Surprising Movie Star Stories.

122 (& 13 more bonus) positive and unusual stories of movie stars from mostly the 1960's & 70's.

Most of these stories would have been lost if not captured here. They came from out-of-print autobiographies & interviews on talk shows. Read about your favorite stars in fascinating situations, that shows them in a positive light.

Stories include celebrities like - Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Kirk Douglas, Elvis Presley, John Wayne, Burt Reynolds, Lucille Ball, Robert Mitchum, Sidney Poitier, Charles Bronson, Richard Burton and many more.

About the Author:


Paul Kyriazi directed seven feature films, including the award-winning Forbidden Power (2018). He's the writer/producer of five full-cast audio books with Rod Taylor, Robert Culp, David Hedison, James Darren, Henry Silva, Russ Tamblyn & George Chakiris. He created the Live the James Bond Lifestyle seminars.

Find out more about the book and author on BookBuzz



Related Articles View More Books Stories


More Hot Stories For You

  • Virginia Arthur Announces Political Novel TREED
  • Author Sherrill Nilson Releases Sci-fi Fantasy Novel
  • Actress, Model, And Recovery Specialist Dona Speir Releases Revealing Autobiography
  • Author Carolyn Denman Announces YA Fantasy Novel SONGLINES
  • Author L.E. Frost Releases YA Fantasy Novel, ROSE OF THE ALCHEMIST
  • Author Sophie Barnes Releases New Historical Romance Novel