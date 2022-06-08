Paul Kyriazi Releases New Book 122 SURPRISING MOVIE STAR STORIES

Award-winning director and author, Paul Kyriazi has announced the release of his new book, 122 Surprising Movie Star Stories.

122 (& 13 more bonus) positive and unusual stories of movie stars from mostly the 1960's & 70's.

Most of these stories would have been lost if not captured here. They came from out-of-print autobiographies & interviews on talk shows. Read about your favorite stars in fascinating situations, that shows them in a positive light.

Stories include celebrities like - Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Kirk Douglas, Elvis Presley, John Wayne, Burt Reynolds, Lucille Ball, Robert Mitchum, Sidney Poitier, Charles Bronson, Richard Burton and many more.

About the Author:



Paul Kyriazi directed seven feature films, including the award-winning Forbidden Power (2018). He's the writer/producer of five full-cast audio books with Rod Taylor, Robert Culp, David Hedison, James Darren, Henry Silva, Russ Tamblyn & George Chakiris. He created the Live the James Bond Lifestyle seminars.

