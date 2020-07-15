Pascale Batieufaye Releases New Book CASINO CHRONICLE

Former casino employee, Pascale Batieufaye has announced the release of his memoir, Casino Chronicle: How I Recovered from Injurious Employment Practices-So Can You!

CLAIM INSANITY OR BE FIRED!

Ex-Casino Employee Spills All of the Unseen Corruption

Running Rampant in the Business!

Casino Chronicle is the story of how one man contributed a number of visionary ideas that the casino he worked for used to grow its business and add comforts to its customers. This should be a story about great success for the writer and his employer, but unfortunately it is not. This memoir is also the chronicle of how the author's ideas were stolen, under the guise of an "employee suggestion program," then he was marginalized, his sanity questioned, and then ultimately pushed aside. It revolves around a series of dark chapters from 1996 to 2004 that would change the author's life, but also teach valuable lessons about the nature of casinos and the truth about what can go wrong between the powerful and the powerless. This is one man's story, but it could happen to anybody.

Casino Chronicle is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

About the Author:

Pascale Batieufaye attended Johnson & Wales University where he studied travel and tourism. Batieufaye is an animal rights activist and aspires to open an animal rehabilitation center for rescue animals. As an independent contractor, he earned 1099 income by delivering financial statement mails to various banks across RI and MA state lines. He resides in Boston, Massachusetts.

