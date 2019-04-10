One Mystery Fest Key West Guest Will Nab Cameo Role In Next Gray Basnight Novel

Apr. 10, 2019  

Organizers of the upcoming Mystery Fest Key West have announced that one Fest guest will walk into the pages of an upcoming novel by Gray Basnight, author of "Shadows in the Fire," "The Cop with the Pink Pistol," and most recently, "Flight of the Fox," an "electrifying, propulsive and timely thriller" that one reviewer has called "worthy of Robert Ludlum."

All who are registered for the Fest by midnight June 1 will be entered to win a cameo "character placement" role in the author's next release, the sequel to "Flight of the Fox," tentatively titled "Madness of the Q" and expected in 2020 from Down & Out Books.

"Since Key West is the final action scene in "Flight of the Fox," I'm especially looking forward to my first Mystery Fest Key West festival. It'll be that much more fun when I meet the winner who gets to be named as either a 'good guy or gal' or 'bad guy or gal' in the sequel. And I can promise there are plenty of both to keep the action moving," said Basnight.

Basnight, a former broadcast newsman and actor is slated to be a panelist at the upcoming "Mystery and Intrigue in Paradise" themed Mystery Fest Key West, a gathering of mystery, true crime and suspense writers and fans set to take place in Key West, Florida, June 28-30.

All Mystery Fest Key West panels and presentations will take place at The Studios of Key West, a center for the arts located in the island's historic Old Town district. Event registration is $195 and includes all panels, presentations, a lunch and a brunch, and social events.



