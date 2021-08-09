Nurse Poet Susan J. Farese, MSN, RN Publishes 'Poetic Expressions In Nursing: Sharing The Caring'

Local San Diego Author Susan J. Farese has announced the 2nd edition of her poetry anthology POETIC EXPRESSIONS IN NURSING: SHARING THE CARING.

This exciting collection of freeform poetry with over 40 poems by Susan J. Farese, MSN, RN, is a sharing of both professional and personal thoughts and feelings. Susan is a strong advocate of the creative use of poetry to express the wonderment, frustration, dedication, and the love of nurses for their profession and their patients.

Included is a tribute poem to nurses by Mohan Chilukuri, MD and a bonus section of several of Susan's Haiku Poems with her nature photography.

Susan invites you to share the passion and the traditions of nursing, and to explore the heart of the professional practice of nursing...sharing and caring.

Quote from the Author: "Nursing is an incredibly enriching yet stressful profession and besides being a science, it is truly an art. This second edition of Poetic Expressions in Nursing: Sharing the Caring is dedicated to all nurses - past, present, and future. It is a celebration of nursing and a tribute to nurses, especially during this unexpected, unprecedented pandemic. Covid-19 took its toll on nurses during 2020 and hopefully the impact of stress and burnout will be lessened with time and the arts. Poetry can be a therapeutic and cathartic tool for nurses and other caring professions to deal with the angst, stressors or joys that accompany the profession." - Susan J. Farese, MSN, RN

Susan J. Farese, MSN, RN, (Veteran), a native of NJ, is owner/president of SJF Communications PR in San Diego, CA. Ms. Farese has diversified experience in health care/communications, including military and civilian nursing practice, management, education/training, research and consulting. SJF Communications provides Public Relations, Marketing, Social Media, Websites, Writing, Filmmaking, Mentoring and Photography. Clients include theatres, musicians, filmmakers, authors and businesses. Susan is the author of the book "Poetic Expressions in Nursing: Sharing the Caring" (1993 and 2021) and has written poetry and articles on a variety of topics. She is a member of SAG-AFTRA, American Legion Post 43, Veterans in Media & Entertainment, San Diego Writers Ink, and the San Diego Press Club.

Book Details:

Poetic Expressions in Nursing: Sharing the Caring

Paperback: ISBN-10: 173697761X; ISBN-13: 978-1736977613;

Amazon Paperback link: https://amzn.com/dp/173697761X

eBook: ISBN: 9781736977606

Amazon eBook ASIN: B091D2GXNN Amazon eBook link: https://amzn.com/dp/B091D2GXNN

Additional eBook links: https://books2read.com/poeticexpressionsinnursing

Audiobook: B094DTGXZG - Amazon Audiobook link: https://amzn.com/dp/B094DTGXZG