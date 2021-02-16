New Book OLIVER: THE TRUE STORY OF A STOLEN DOG Out Now

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The new book from Steven J. Carino, and Alexis Tresniowski now available for pre-order on Amazon and Thomas Nelson.

Feb. 16, 2021  

After losing his mother at 13 and raised by an alcoholic father, Steven Carino could always depend on the dogs in his life. When he brought home Oliver, a Shi Tzu and Yorkie mix, they became instantly inseparable. But on Valentine's Day 2019, the unthinkable happened: Oliver was stolen from Steven's car while he was working.

Heartbroken, he vowed to bring Oliver home by offering a reward for his safe return and shared the incident on social media and with the local news. What Steven didn't realize, however, was that the miraculous journey to find Oliver brought the power of community, kindness and faith together in a time of darkness.

As a result, Steven Carino and critically-acclaimed co-author Alex Tresniowski share the inspiring tale of finding strength in faith, loved ones, and strangers when all seems lost in the world with the release of Oliver: The True Story of a Stolen Dog and the Humans He Brought Together. The young readers version of Steven and Oliver's story, Oliver for Young Readers; The True Story of a Stolen Dog and the Humans He Brought Together (for ages 8-12) is now available.

In a series of near-impossible coincidences, people from different walks of life crossed paths with Oliver and Steven. A community of hardworking immigrants, wealthy suburbanites, car mechanics, deli workers, old friends, close relatives, street cops, gang members, a TV news reporter, social media followers around the world, and one very gifted hairdresser rallied together and all played a part in Steven's desperate journey to find Oliver.

In the middle of it all, Steven realized that no one is ever truly alone--and that the power of community can be life-changing. "In times of personal crisis, people have the amazing ability to come together for the greater good," he says. "Hardships may befall you, but you're never alone."

"We all had reason to hate in our search for Oliver," says Steven. "But this is not a story of revenge. Oliver is a true inspirational story of love conquering hate."

Learn more about Steven Carino, Oliver and Oliver for Young Readers at http://OliverTheBook.com. Connect on Twitter and Instagram.

Oliver: The True Story of a Stolen Dog and The Humans He Brought Together is now available for order on Amazon and Thomas Nelson.


