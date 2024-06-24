New Book A DOLLAR IS MAGIC By Helen Braswell Kakouris Teaches Financial Literacy To Kids

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Helen Braswell Kakouris, CPA, an award-winning financial expert and entrepreneur, proudly announces the upcoming release of her new children's book, "A Dollar Is Magic", scheduled for publication in September 2024.

In "A Dollar Is Magic," Braswell Kakouris merges her professional knowledge and personal experiences as a mother of three to simplify complex financial concepts for young readers. The book's engaging narrative follows its young characters as they learn about the value of money, the significance of making wise choices, and the potential of their dreams.

Helen Braswell Kakouris, Co-Founder of the Inc 5000 company Tentho and the voice behind TrulyHelen.com, is passionate about empowering entrepreneurial mothers and children. Her commitment to fostering the next generation's potential is evident in "A Dollar Is Magic," making it an essential resource for financial education and a delightful story for children.

"The concept of 'A Dollar Is Magic' was born from explaining my career as a CPA and entrepreneur to a large group of elementary students. Watching their eyes light up with the story and hearing them share their own dreams and possibilities gave me the fire and enthusiasm to bring this book to market," says Braswell Kakouris.

"I deeply believe that young children have the capacity to understand financial concepts. When explained in an imaginative and inspiring way, children realize their own endless possibilities," adds Braswell Kakouris.

The book features illustrations by Victor Tavares, who brings a magical touch that complements the educational narrative crafted by Braswell Kakouris. Tavares, with over 270 books illustrated since 1994, enhances the story with his vibrant artwork.

Distributed nationally and internationally by National Book Network, "A Dollar Is Magic" is now available for preorder and will be accessible at all major book retailers in September 2024.

Learn more at: https://trulyhelen.com/a-dollar-is-magic

