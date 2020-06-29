Michelle and Robin Birdsong Release New Book SNEASY THE GREASY BABYSITS ABIGAIL

Authors Michelle and Robin Birdsong have announced the promotion of their heart-warming children's book, Sneasy the Greasy Babysits Abigail. This kid-approved story is perfect for fans of Dr Seuss, Curious George and Goodnight, Moon.

Kind and gentle Abigail Gold needs a babysitter. And in walks Sneasy the Greasy. He wheezes, he sneases, his hair is full of greases! But spending a happy day with Abigail teaches Sneasy the meaning of true friendship, and a life free of grease!

Sneasy the Greasy Babysits Abigail is available or purchase in print and ebook formats.

About the Author:

Michelle Birdsong is a songwriter and author, having worked with her late husband Edwin on his albums 'What it is" and "Super Natural'. Michelle lives in NYC, finding the electric creativity of the city streets mirrors her never-ending imagination. And she loves collaborating with her daughter.

Robin currently lives in Hawaii, where the endless Summer light fills her daydreams with stories. And she loves working with her Mother.

Source: http://bookbuzz.net/blog/childrens-book-sneasy-the-greasy-babysits-abigail/

