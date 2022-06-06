Marty Ambrose to Release New Novel FOREVER PAST Tomorrow

Forever Past, the latest novel by acclaimed writer Marty Ambrose, will be released in the US this June. Published by Severn House, Forever Past will be available in hardcover and eBook editions and available wherever fine books are sold on June 7, 2022.

The final installment in Ambrose's critically-acclaimed historical trilogy centered on the Byron/Shelley "Haunted Summer of 1816" group, Forever Past is a stunning culmination to the spellbinding trilogy that has captivated readers and reviewers alike.

About Forever Past: Italy, 1873. Claire Clairmont, one of the last surviving members of the Byron/Shelley circle, is determined to uncover the true fate of Allegra, her daughter conceived with Lord Byron. But her quest so far has been fraught with danger, and Claire knows she has enemies who will stop at nothing to keep past secrets hidden.

When she learns of a stunning revelation involving the abbess and Allegra, Claire returns to the convent of Bagnacavallo with her close companions to confront the abbess, and soon finds herself grappling with a series of chilling and threatening events.

As Claire finally closes in on the truth, could someone in her closest circle be plotting against her? And can she survive long enough to get the answers she craves?

A spellbinding, seductive, and stunning work, Forever Past is a standout summer read replete with mystery, history, and mystique. Beautifully written, masterfully told and meticulously researched, Forever Past is a hauntingly rich and unforgettable tale that will linger with readers long, long after the final page is turned.

Forever Past joins Ambrose's two previous Lord Byron Mysteries Claire's Last Secret, and A Shadowed Fate. Forever Past has earned high pre-publication praise, including:

"Moving...even more than the atmosphere-rich suspense, the novel's strength is in its dealing with the question that tormented Claire her whole long life: Was her reckless, passionate pursuit of Lord Byron ultimately worth it? Fans of this romantic trilogy will be sorry to see it end." - Publishers Weekly

About Marty Ambrose: Marty Ambrose writes about characters who are willing to risk everything for a meaningful life. She has been doing just that in her own creative endeavors, teaching writing in the MFA program at Southern New Hampshire University, penning her own fiction, and traveling to exotic locales. Her award-winning writing career has spanned almost two decades with eight published novels for Kensington Books and Thomas & Mercer. Now, with Severn House, the Claire Clairmont historical mysteries build on Marty's background as a Romantics scholar, marking a new literary direction in her writing. She is currently planning her next research trip to Italy with her husband. Visit Marty Ambrose online at: www.martyambrose.com

About Severn House: Founded in 1974, Severn House is dedicated to publishing unputdownable genre fiction. In 2017, Severn House was acquired by Canongate Books, the British Book Awards' Independent Publisher of the Year, 2021. Severn House is based in London. Visit Severn House online at: www.severnhouse.com