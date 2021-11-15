Marlene F Cheng Releases New Romance THE FALLEN SNIPER TEARS: A SNIPER ROMANCE NOVEL

Author Marlene F Cheng has announced the release of her new women's fiction, romance novel, The Fallen Sniper Tears: A Sniper Romance Novel. This is the second book in her Love is Forever series.

Raven is the secret love child from Temptation and Surrender, Book One in the Love is forever Series.

Much to the chagrin of his parents (Geneva an emergency room doctor and Y an NHL hockey star) he joins the Canadian army and becomes a superior sniper. He endures two harrowing tours of duty in Iraq.

Cheng fills this epic saga with enduring characters and lyrical writing.

Raven, "as fast as a flitting firefly, as silent as fallen snow" answers a call to reconnaissance duty in Mali.

His mother, who aches for her lover and has a horrendous fear for their love child's safety, laments: "When I watch the moonshine on the water, a nostalgic longing comes over me... a strong yearning that moves me to tears."

Can an ocean of tears separate the star-crossed lovers, forever?

The Fallen Sniper Tears: A Sniper Romance Novel is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.