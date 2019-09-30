Longtime Judge's New Mystery, 'Maximilian's Treasure' is Slated For Release In November

Longtime Mississippi Judge James D. Bell will celebrate the release of his newest mystery, Maximilian's Treasure, this November. Published by Sartoris Literary Group, Maximilian's Treasure will be released simultaneously in trade paper (ISBN: 978-0-578-56050-2, 354 pages, $21.95) and eBook ($8.95) editions and available wherever fine books are sold on November 15, 2019.

Award winning novelist James D. Bell is back with a big, bold, briskly-paced blockbuster in his latest novel, Maximilian's Treasure. An epic tale that unfolds against the backdrop of a ticking clock, Maximilian's Treasure follows Mississippi lawyers John Brooks and Jackson Bradley as they launch a pulse-quickening quest that spans from a Mississippi courtroom to the deep heart of a Central American jungle to the crystal clear waters of the Caribbean.

About Maximilian's Treasure: Just days after their dramatic courtroom victory in their much-heralded "Case of the Century," John Brooks and Jackson Bradley find themselves embroiled in an even bigger case. And this time the stakes are even higher, more dangerous...and more deadly.

When the beloved patriarch of a Choctaw family is murdered in a drive-by shooting during a family gathering on the family farm, his distraught grandson pursues the murderers. But when three suspects are found dead on the family farm, the grandson is charged with murder. As the grisly, lurid, and sensational details of the murder come to light, the case takes an unexpected twist. And that twist captures the imagination of the media.

Expecting the resumption of Wild West range wars, press from the world over descend upon tiny Philadelphia, Mississippi. With tempers boiling and tensions reaching a fever pitch, John and Jackson must work tirelessly not only to defend against the criminal changes, but to protect the family's farm, which is in grave danger of being taken away. Swirling rumors that a vast treasure is hidden on the farm plunge John and Jackson into a dangerous vortex -and smack dab in the middle of a deadly power struggle that spans centuries and continents. But just when John needs him most, Jackson leaves in pursuit of the treasure. As John becomes increasingly mired in the court proceedings, Jackson pursues a trail of clues that lead from Mississippi to a sunken Caribbean wreck, to a hidden jungle valley in Chiapas.

With so much hanging in the balance-and danger at every turn-John Brooks and Jackson Bradley will find themselves facing the ultimate battle. And this battle is one that could not only cost them all they hold dear: it could cost them their lives.

Resplendent with drama, action, and adventure, Maximilian's Treasure seamlessly blends elements of epic adventure, legal thriller, and suspense. An intense, inventive, intriguing tale, Maximilian's Treasure brims with thrills, chills, and high-octane excitement. A page turner with a to-die-for plot, Maximilian's Treasure is an outstanding new thriller.

James D. Bell is a retired Judge who received the highest bar association approval ratings ever given to a Mississippi Circuit or County Judge. He is the author of the award-winning suspense novel Vampire Defense. Bell also contributed a short story to Mardi Alley's Dog Stories for the Soul, along with such notables as Willie Morris and John Steinbeck. James D. Bell lives in the Jackson, Mississippi area. Visit him online at: www.maximilianstreasure.com

Sartoris Literary Group is an independent book publisher dedicated to telling stories about the South. Headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi, Sartoris Literary Group publishes works of both fiction and non-fiction.





Related Articles View More Books Stories

More Hot Stories For You