Lee Allen Promotes His Children's Book The Little White Wolf

The Little White Wolf is the story of Leesu, born smaller than his siblings and different in color. The wolf pack laughs at him and rejects him. But nature has a place for all of us, and Leesu learns how to use his differences to succeed and help others.

The Little White Wolf is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.



Lee Allen is a graduate of Capital University in Columbus, Ohio with a Master's Degree from Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, Texas. He served twenty years as a maintenance officer in the Air Force and graduated from The Air War College. Upon retirement he began substitute teaching in Roy, Utah which he has been enjoying for twenty-five years. He has been married to his college sweetheart, Susan, for forty-six years. They are the servants to six cats and a dog.



Publishers Website: https://www.authorhouse.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/780898-the-little-white-wolf







