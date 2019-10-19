Jeff Smith's Award-Winning Comic Book Series BONE Acquired for Netflix Series

Netflix continues to look to books when developing upcoming series. This time, the streaming service has chosen a popular comic book series, BONE by Jeff Smith, to turn into an an animated TV series. BONE began as an independent series and is now sold in bookstores worldwide.

The series has won several awards, include ten prestigious Eisner Awards and eleven Harvey Awards. Time Magazine even listed it as one of the "Ten Best Graphic Novels of All Time."

Smith told Deadline, who broke news about the deal, "I've waited a long time for this. Netflix is the perfect home for Bone. Fans of the books know that the story develops chapter-by-chapter and book-by-book. An animated series is exactly the way to do this! The team at Netflix understands Bone and is committed to doing something special - this is good news for kids and cartoon lovers all over the world."

In addition to BONE, Smith has also worked on the graphic novels Shazam! The Monster Society of Evil, RASL, and Tüki Save the Humans.

ABOUT BONE, VOLUME 1: OUT FROM BONEVILLE

After being run out of Boneville, the three Bone cousins, Fone Bone, Phoney Bone, and Smiley Bone, are separated and lost in a vast uncharted desert.

One by one, they find their way into a deep, forested valley filled with wonderful and terrifying creatures...

Humor, mystery, and adventure are spun together in this action-packed, side-splitting saga. Everyone who has ever left home for the first time only to find that the world outside is strange and overwhelming will love Bone.





