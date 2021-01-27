J .S. Scott Releases New Billionaire Romance BILLIONAIRE UNWED: ZEKE

Author R.N. Crane has announced the release of her new romance novel, Billionaire Unwed: Zeke. This book is part of the The Billionaire's Obsession series and was published January 7, 2021 by Golden Unicorn Enterprises.

You met Lia and Zeke in Billionaire Unloved, Jett and Ruby's book. Now you can find out what happened to them. Did Lia really end up marrying the wrong guy?

Although this story is part of The Billionaire's Obsession series, it can be easily be enjoyed as a standalone friends to lovers billionaire romance.

Lia:

I thought I had my life all worked out. My wedding had been meticulously planned. All I had to do was walk down the aisle and get married to the man I'd been engaged to for over a year.

Pretty easy and uncomplicated, right?

Unfortunately, all of my well laid plans go up in smoke when my fiancé leaves me at the church alone because he found a woman who was better suited for his snobby world of wealth and privilege.

After realizing what kind of man my intended groom really was, it was hard not to be more relieved that I'd dodged a bullet than I was heartbroken. Problem is, I still need to get married. All of my hopes and dreams are dependent on me tying the knot by my twenty-eighth birthday, and that date is closing in fast. Way too quickly for me to fall in love all over again.

As usual, my best friend Zeke Conner is there to pick up the pieces after I'm left at the altar by a jerk. He helps me work through the demoralizing event so I can put it behind me and move on. I'm stunned when he offers to marry me himself, but it's a bargain I can't really refuse.

As my relationship starts to change with my best friend, I find myself caught in a web of sensual desire and unending passion that's as terrifying as it is satisfying. Probably because it seems all too real.

Our arrangement was supposed to be temporary. A deal between friends that Zeke swore would benefit both of us, but as our marriage starts to feel like so much more than just a charade for me, what will happen when it all ends?

This book was originally published under the title "Temporary Groom" as a part of the now-discontinued Left at The Altar Series. It's been completely re-written with added chapters and material, and retitled Billionaire Unwed as part of The Billionaire's Obsession series.

Billionaire Unwed: Zeke is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

Book Information:

Billionaire Unwed: Zeke

The Billionaire's Obsession

By J .S. Scott

Publisher: Golden Unicorn Enterprises

Published: January 2021

ISBN: 979-8584939984

ASIN: B08SHXZ1XR

Pages: 156

Genre: Romance, Contemporary Romance, Billionaire Romance

About the Author:

J.S. "Jan" Scott is a New York Times, Wall Street Journal and USA Today bestselling author of steamy romance. She's an avid reader of all types of books and literature. Writing what she loves to read, J.S. Scott writes both contemporary steamy romance stories and paranormal romance. They almost always feature an Alpha Male and have a happily ever after because she just can't seem to write them any other way! She lives in the beautiful Rocky Mountains with her husband and two very spoiled German Shepherds.