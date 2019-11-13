Gary Becks New Poetry Book MORTAL COIL Released

Mortal Coil is a poetry collection that grapples with the frailty of this conflicted life. It has a view of distinctly expressed issues of our times. Subjects of technology and personal interactions of humanity expose the underside of our troubled society, in the vision of the poet in his personal style.

Mortal Coil is a 112 page poetry book in paperback with a price of $10.99 with ISBN 1789422085 and $5.14 for the kindle edition. Published by Wordcatcher Publishing as part of their Wordcatcher Modern Poetry Series. The Kindle version is $5.14 Now available through all major retailers. https://www.amazon.com/dp/1789422086/

Gary Beck has spent most of his adult life as a theater director and worked as an art dealer when he couldn't earn a living in the theater. He has also been a tennis pro, a ditch digger and a salvage diver. His original plays and translations of Moliere, Aristophanes and Sophocles have been produced Off Broadway. His poetry, fiction and essays have appeared in hundreds of literary magazines and his published books include 21 poetry collections, 7 novels, 3 short story collections and 1 collection of essays. Published poetry books include: Dawn in Cities, Assault on Nature, Songs of a Clerk, Civilized Ways, Displays, Perceptions, Fault Lines, Tremors, Perturbations, Rude Awakenings, The Remission of Order and )Contusions (Winter Goose Publishing, Forthcoming is Desperate Seeker. Blossoms of Decay, Expectations, Blunt Force, Transitions and Mortal Coil (Wordcatcher Publishing), forthcoming is Temporal Dreams. Earth Links (Cyberwit Publishing). His novels include a series 'Stand to Arms, Marines': Call to Valor and Crumbling Ramparts (Gnome on Pigs Productions), Forthcoming is the third in the series, Raise High the Walls; Acts of Defiance and Flare Up (Wordcatcher Publishing), Forthcoming is its sequel, Still Defiant and Extreme Change will be published by Winter Goose Publishing. His short story collections include: A Glimpse of Youth (Sweatshoppe Publications). Now I Accuse and other stories (Winter Goose Publishing), Dogs Don't Send Flowers and other stories (Wordcatcher Publishing). The Republic of Dreams and other essays (Gnome on Pig Productions). The Big Match and other one act plays will be published by Wordcatcher Publishing. Gary lives in New York City.





Related Articles View More Books Stories

More Hot Stories For You