Erik Christopher Martin Releases New Middle Grade Paranormal Mystery THE CASE OF THE FRENCH FRY PHANTOM

Erik Christopher Martin has released his new middle grade paranormal mystery, The Case of the French Fry Phantom.

A 6th grader in a small mountain town investigates mysterious thefts, discovering a supernatural culprit; can she expose the larger conspiracy in time to save the town's adults and Halloween?

Elderton is under attack! French fries are disappearing from ovens, fryers, and freezers. Potatoes go missing right out of the bin in the middle of the day. No one ever sees the thief. The police are baffled.

Eleven-year-old Dotty Morgan is Elderton's best (only) supernatural sleuth, a role for which she's trained since a gnome stole her mother's fabric and Dotty took the blame.

Eager to solve her first case, Dotty investigates the mysterious thefts and uncovers a sticky-fingered phantom. But that discovery creates more questions. How did the phantom come to be in Elderton? Why potatoes? Why are the adults in town acting so weird? And what are the strange charms that appeared in the school cafeteria the same day the phantom materialized?

The Case of the French Fry Phantom is a paranormal mystery for kids 9 - 12 featuring a diverse trio of LGBTQ protagonists.

About the Author:



Erik Christopher Martin is a San Diego writer originally from Cleveland, Ohio. He has published four books for YA and middle grade readers under the In A Bind Books imprint. His latest book 'The Case of the French Fry Phantom' is available for pre-order in eBook format and will launch in all formats on 3/17/2023. It is Book One of the Dotty Morgan Supernatural Sleuth Series. His short stories can be found in A Year Ink 4, The Guilded Pen 2019, on CoffinBell.com 2.3, Frontiertales.com, Tales to Terrify podcast, HauntedMTL, and the Monster Anthology by AEL Press. Visit his website at ErikChristopherMartin.com. Follow him on Twitter at @ErikCMartin. Erik is a member of the SCBWI, SDWEG, and the HWA.

Erik loves all things book related. He is a former bookstore owner (In A Bind Books in Lakewood, Ohio opened in 2000 and closed 2 years later), and former part-time library employee. He is currently a slush reader for Dark Recesses Press.

Besides writing, Erik loves to read authors such as Vonnegut, Moorcock, Pratchett, and Douglas Adams. And when he plays D&D, he's the DM, 9 times out of 10.

The Case of the French Fry Phantom is out now, and available at Amazon, in kindle, hardcover and paperback formats.