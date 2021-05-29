Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

E.J. Nickson Releases New Small-Town Romance 'Breaking Wicked'

Breaking Wicked is available for purchase in print, audio and ebook formats.

May. 29, 2021  

E.J. Nickson Releases New Small-Town Romance 'Breaking Wicked'

Boroughs Publishing Group has announced the release of their new contemporary western romance novel by author E.J. Nickson, Breaking Wicked. This is the second book in their Crooked Brook romance series.

Katherine Grant spectacularly trashed her relationship with her high school sweetheart, and cut herself off from the only people who ever loved and respected her. She's in trouble, and if she doesn't get help she fears her already messed-up life will become a disaster.

Three years ago, Jacob "Trix" Doyle started a new life at Crooked Brook Ranch, and it was the best decision he ever made. Every day he works hard, and enjoys the care and support of his new family. The rules are simple: you take care of your people and your people take care of you.

There's only one woman in his orbit Trix considers off limits: his best friend's ex. Yet, he's falling victim to Katherine's irresistible pull. As things intensify between them, their fragile bond threatens everything and everyone he loves. But things are not what they seem - they never are - and Trix has to make things right with all the people in his life who matter.

Breaking Wicked is available for purchase in print, audio and ebook formats.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Megan Levine
Megan Levine
Gerard Canonico
Gerard Canonico
Asmeret Ghebremichael
Asmeret Ghebremichael

Related Articles View More Books Stories
T.J. Deschamps Releases New Faerie Tales Fantasy Novel Vow Unbroken Photo

T.J. Deschamps Releases New Faerie Tales Fantasy Novel 'Vow Unbroken'

California Author/illustrator Debuts New Book Inspired By Sensorio Art Installation Photo

California Author/illustrator Debuts New Book Inspired By Sensorio Art Installation

Kitty Bardot Releases New Contemporary Romance BURLESQUE BABY Photo

Kitty Bardot Releases New Contemporary Romance BURLESQUE BABY

Charles Belfoure Releases New Historical Novel THE FABERGE SECRET Photo

Charles Belfoure Releases New Historical Novel THE FABERGE SECRET


More Hot Stories For You

  • Virginia Arthur Announces Political Novel TREED
  • Author Sherrill Nilson Releases Sci-fi Fantasy Novel
  • Actress, Model, And Recovery Specialist Dona Speir Releases Revealing Autobiography
  • Author Carolyn Denman Announces YA Fantasy Novel SONGLINES
  • Author L.E. Frost Releases YA Fantasy Novel, ROSE OF THE ALCHEMIST
  • Author Sophie Barnes Releases New Historical Romance Novel