E.J. Nickson Releases New Small-Town Romance 'Breaking Wicked'

Boroughs Publishing Group has announced the release of their new contemporary western romance novel by author E.J. Nickson, Breaking Wicked. This is the second book in their Crooked Brook romance series.

Katherine Grant spectacularly trashed her relationship with her high school sweetheart, and cut herself off from the only people who ever loved and respected her. She's in trouble, and if she doesn't get help she fears her already messed-up life will become a disaster.

Three years ago, Jacob "Trix" Doyle started a new life at Crooked Brook Ranch, and it was the best decision he ever made. Every day he works hard, and enjoys the care and support of his new family. The rules are simple: you take care of your people and your people take care of you.

There's only one woman in his orbit Trix considers off limits: his best friend's ex. Yet, he's falling victim to Katherine's irresistible pull. As things intensify between them, their fragile bond threatens everything and everyone he loves. But things are not what they seem - they never are - and Trix has to make things right with all the people in his life who matter.

Breaking Wicked is available for purchase in print, audio and ebook formats.