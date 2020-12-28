Dr. Debbie Palmer Releases Book 'Mindful Beauty: Holistic Habits To Feel And Look Your Best'

Dr. Debbie Palmer has announced the release of her new book, Mindful Beauty: Holistic Habits to Feel and Look Your Best. It is a holistic self-care book for positive changes in body, mind and spirit.

Today, more than ever, mindfulness-the act of being more present and focused in everything we do-is so important to our health and well-being.

Mindfulness is a simple change we can all make for better health, emotionally, physically, and spiritually. In Mindful Beauty, board-certified dermatologist Dr. Debbie Palmer unveils her secrets to helping patients develop more mindfulness and, in the process, cultivate inner peace and outer radiance.

Mindful Beauty is a practical, hands-on guide to looking and feeling more beautiful in the modern-day world. It gives simple self-care tips and tools for slowing down and prioritizing your own well-being. Mindful Beauty is the next, most important step on your journey to a happier, more vibrant life.

Mindful Beauty: Holistic Habits to Feel and Look Your Best is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.