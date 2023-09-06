DiAngelo Publications Releases New Book By Judith Barrett Lawson I SMILE AT THE SUN

DiAngelo Publications and critically acclaimed writer, Judith Barrett Lawson, are pleased to announce the release of I Smile at the Sun, Lawson's debut children's anthology, on presale now, and available nationwide, September 19, 2023.

Between Lawson's clever wordplay and the delightful illustrations by Netta Jones, I Smile at the Sun transports readers on a journey through childhood - its joys, silly mishaps, and everyday wonders. From the comical "Charlotta Scarlotta," who wants a name "that rhymes with much better stuff," to "A Window," a poignant invitation to see "what makes me, me," each poem is a celebration of life.

But you don't have to be a child to smile at I Smile at the Sun. In the tradition of Shel Silverstein and Jack Prelutsky, but in her own unique voice, Lawson blends lighthearted humor with heartfelt insights, offering friendly wisdom on growing up, loss, and the importance of dreams.

"I wanted these poems to be accessible for any child of any age," said Lawson. "But I never want to 'write down' to kids. Children are so smart, and I deeply respect that."

What Others Are Saying

Produced as a play, the Los Angeles Times called I Smile at the Sun a "perky and... poignant staging of rhymes, tongue-twisters, and Dr. Seuss-like poems."

Renowned novelist Kaye Gibbons said, "This book is lovely, genuine, and true. It is about grace, kindness, good humor, and goodwill, things we all need and deserve a few doses of these days."

And ffour-year-old super critic, Elsie Stoddard, declared, "My Auntie's book is better than 100 ice-cream scoops on a cone! But not 101 ice-cream scoops. Just 100."

If you're a parent looking for a fun read-aloud book, or a "misidentified grown-up" in need of some childlike wonder, I Smile at the Sun is a great way to let some sunshine in.

About the author

Judith Barrett Lawson is a writer, screenwriter, playwright, and lyricist. Before devoting herself to writing full-time, she worked in television casting and feature film development. She is godmother, auntie, or friend to a passel of kids, each of whom she adores. "They're who I wrote this for," said Lawson with a smile, "Them and the kids I haven't met yet." Soon after losing her home in the Malibu Woolsey Fire, she accepted a dinner invitation to take her mind off things. It's good she did - at the table beside her was Sequoia Schmidt, publisher and founder of DiAngelo Publications. The rest, as they say, is history!

I Smile at the Sun is available nationwide on September 19, 2023, and for presale now at:

Di Angelo Publications.

Barnes & Noble.

Target.

Amazon.