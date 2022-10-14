Dan Nicholson Releases New Book RIGGING THE GAME

Legacy Launch Pad Publishing has released "RIGGING THE GAME: How to Achieve Financial Certainty, Navigate Risk and Make Money on Your Own Terms", written by Dan Nicholson.

In "RIGGING THE GAME," Nicholson reveals why some entrepreneurs seem to always win while others routinely fail. (Spoiler alert: it's not luck.) It's actually readers who are the lucky ones, as Nicholson has not only discovered the secret to eliminating risk and financial uncertainty but is also passionate about sharing it with others.

Nicholson, who graduated summa cum laude with degrees in accounting and information systems, completed a fellowship at the Governmental Accounting Standards Board, worked at Deloitte and various Fortune 500 companies and was named to the 40 Under 40 list of global accountants four times, has racked up an impressive pedigree.

But it's not his pedigree that qualifies him to share what he does in "RIGGING THE GAME." It was, in fact, the pedigreed life that led him to realize there had to be an easier way.

"RIGGING THE GAME" is that easier way.

The book has already received praise from business leaders across the globe.

"'RIGGING THE GAME' contains theories that are on par with anything from the top business schools, yet it goes much further by providing actual steps you can take to ensure success in your business and your life," says former senior advisor to Bill Gates at Microsoft and serial entrepreneur Randy Massengale.

"Dan Nicholson has created the single most powerful operating system to help business owners get what they want out of life," echoes Mastery Mode cofounder and "Bumpers" author Nic Peterson. "I use it and teach it to all my clients."

Nicholson has helped hundreds of entrepreneurs learn his principles through his 20-week online course Certified Certainty Advisor but "RIGGING THE GAME" gives him an opportunity to share these concepts with the masses.

"When I became a full-time entrepreneur, I unknowingly had to unlearn a lot of things," Nicholson writes in the book. "I had the privilege of advising thousands of clients, launching two seven-figure businesses, leading a successful software project and learning from countless investments-to see what works and what doesn't. All that's code for: I'm really good at teaching others how to streamline their businesses, increase revenue and not lose their souls in the process."

"RIGGING THE GAME" is available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble, among many other outlets.

