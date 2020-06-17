Collected Plays Of Gary Beck Volume I Released

The interracial social issue dramas are challenges to our times to remind us to be human. Three of the plays were produced for traditional theater going audiences. The Visit had several staged readings. As well as a six week run at an Off Broadway theater, T'Gether also toured isolated communities with performances for culturally deprived and disadvantaged audiences

Collected plays of Gary Beck Volume I is a 345 page book in paperback with a price of $20.00, ISBN: 9390202124 published by Cyberwit Publishing. For information or to request a review copy, contact: cyberwit@gmail.com

https://www.amazon.com/dp/93902021

Gary Beck has spent most of his adult life as a theater director and worked as an art dealer when he couldn't earn a living in the theater. He has also been a tennis pro, a ditch digger and a salvage diver. His original plays and translations of Moliere, Aristophanes and Sophocles have been produced Off Broadway. His poetry, fiction and essays have appeared in hundreds of literary magazines and his published books include 26 poetry collections, 10 novels, 3 short story collections, 1 collection of essays and 2 collections of plays. Published poetry books include: Dawn in Cities, Assault on Nature, Songs of a Clerk, Civilized Ways, Displays, Perceptions, Fault Lines, Tremors, Perturbations, Rude Awakenings, The Remission of Order, Contusions and Desperate Seeker (Winter Goose Publishing. Forthcoming: Learning Curve and Ignition Point). Earth Links, Too Harsh For Pastels, Severance and Redemption Value (Cyberwit Publishing. Forthcoming: Fractional Disorder). His novels include a series 'Stand to Arms, Marines': Call to Valor, Crumbling Ramparts and Raise High the Walls (Gnome on Pig Productions) and Extreme Change (Winter Goose Publishing). Wavelength will be published by Cyberwit Publishing. His short story collections include: A Glimpse of Youth (Sweatshoppe Publications). Now I Accuse and other stories (Winter Goose Publishing) and Dogs Don't Send Flowers and other stories (Wordcatcher Publishing). The Republic of Dreams and other essays (Gnome on Pig Productions). The Big Match and other one act plays (Wordcatcher Publishing). Collected Plays of Gary Beck Volume 1 (Cyberwity Publishing Forthcoming: Plays of Aristophanes translated, then directed by Gary Beck). Gary lives in New York City

