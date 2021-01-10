Clay Houston Shivers Releases New Historical Western 'The Marauders Of Pitchfork Pass'

Author Clay Houston Shivers has announced the release of his new historical old west novel, The Marauders Of Pitchfork Pass. The book was released by Gunslinger which is a Next Chapter Imprint.

It's 1873, only a few years after the Civil War, and the West is changing. But there is still one town where good citizens can feel safe.

When the sheriff of Silver Vein is killed, it's up to saloon keeper Curly Barnes - an admitted coward - to see that justice is done. Along for the ride are two legendary Texas Rangers, the soon-to-be-famous outlaw Johnny Ringo, and a couple of brothers who like to play with dynamite.

But after the dust settles, who will be the last man standing?

The Marauders Of Pitchfork Pass is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.