Christian Bergstrom Releases New Book BABY SHARK SAVES THE DAY

Amazon #1 best-selling mindfulness and psychology author Christian Bergstrom has announced the upcoming release of his new children's book, Baby Shark Saves the Day. Scheduled for release on May 3, 2020, the book is already receiving rave reviews from readers and reviewers.



Baby Shark Saves the Day is a fun book for ages 3-8 that makes mindfulness both easy and fun while showing how we can handle difficult emotions in everyday situations.



"The book is a family project and the story is based on our own experiences with difficult everyday situations, showing how mindful breathing has been able to help us handle difficult emotions," said Christian Bergstrom, author of Baby Shark Saves the Day.



"To make mindful breathing kid-friendly we figured out many playful ways together with my 5-year old son. Baby Shark breathing was one of the funniest and most memorable and we wanted to share it with the world in the form of a fun, engaging book that shows you exactly how and when it can be helpful," continued Bergstrom.



Praise for Baby Shark Saves the Day:

"I love the way Chris took a very familiar and well-loved song and used it to teach mindfulness to kids." - Suzanne, Mother and Teacher

"I coach elementary classrooms in mindfulness and this will become one of my go to resources." - Meg, Mindfulness Teacher and Instructional Coach

"I think that using this story as a real and visual aid into mindfulness is excellent. It is easy to remember and therefore do and is a useful tool with anxious children" - Hayley, Mother

"I work with Kindergarten through 5th grade and I'm looking forward to using this with the younger ones, it's such a wonderful idea. I recommend this book to anyone working with children." - Cathie, Teacher

About the Author:



Chris Bergstrom is a bestselling mindfulness author, a leader in the field of mindfulness, the founder of BlissfulKids.com, a blog dedicated to children's mindfulness, and a dad who is thrilled to practice mindfulness with his son. He is a certified mindfulness facilitator and trained to teach mindfulness to students in K-12. He's also known as "the dad who tried 200+ mindfulness activities" and has taught meditation for more than 15 years.



Website: https://blissfulkids.com/



Promo Link: http://bookbuzz.net/blog/childrens-book-baby-shark-saves-the-day/

Purchase Link:

https://www.amazon.com/Baby-Shark-Saves-Day-Superheroes-ebook/dp/B087V8RQHS/





Related Articles View More Books Stories

More Hot Stories For You