Carlo Artemi Releases New Book A PASSAGE CALLED SCIENCE: WHAT'S SCIENCE?

This enlightening work is set to transform the way we perceive and understand the world of science.

Sep. 15, 2023

Renowned Italian author and physicist, Carlo Artemi, is proud to announce the release of his latest book, A Passage Called Science: What's Science? This enlightening work is set to transform the way we perceive and understand the world of science.

In a world where the term "science" is used ubiquitously, Carlo Artemi delves deep into its essence, unraveling its mysteries and answering fundamental questions. "What is science?" "Who is the scientist?" "Can everyone be scientists?" These are just a few of the inquiries explored in this thought-provoking book.

Artemi's writing transcends the boundaries of technical jargon, making complex ideas accessible to a broad readership. He employs a clear and straightforward language, ensuring that readers from all backgrounds can engage with the content.

A Passage Called Science is divided into three captivating parts:

1. Understanding the Scientific Method: Artemi guides readers through the various elements of the scientific method, demystifying the process of scientific inquiry.

2. Everyday Applications: Using real-life examples from diverse fields such as history and sociology, Artemi showcases how the scientific method can be applied to solve everyday problems.

3. Science and Beyond: In this section, readers explore the intricate relationship between science and other domains like philosophy, art, religion, and even magic. Artemi highlights that every individual possesses a scientific mindset, irrespective of their primary pursuits.

The book also offers a concise history of the scientific method, identifies challenges and criticisms faced by science, and addresses the misconceptions that surround it.

About the Author:


Carlo Artemi is a distinguished Italian author and physicist hailing from Bagnoregio, Italy. With a background in Physics and a passion for research, Artemi has published numerous books and scientific articles, earning recognition in prestigious directories such as Who's Who by Marquis press. Apart from his academic pursuits, he is an accomplished amateur photographer, and his work has been featured in galleries and exhibitions. Additionally, Carlo Artemi is an active member of the National Space Society.

A Passage Called Science: What's Science? is a must-read for anyone curious about the foundations of scientific inquiry, the boundaries it transcends, and its profound impact on our understanding of the world. It is available for purchase on Amazon. https://www.amazon.com/passage-called-science-Whats-ebook/dp/B0C2JKTM11/

For more information about the book and the author, visit http://www.carloartemiattivita.sitonline.it



