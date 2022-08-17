Cabaret Sensation Jill Switzer Shares The Keys To Showbiz Success In New Book

South Florida and New York audiences know Jill Switzer as the Songstress of the Great American Songbook. Local fans know her as a spokesmodel, one-half of the Legends Radio Morning Lounge with Jill and Rich, and a regular entertainer on Palm Beach County's top stages.

Now, Switzer is publishing her second book for aspiring musicians, with the September 8 release of The Contemporary singer's Blueprint: From Amateur to Professional and Beyond (Meredith Music Publications).

"Music classes and repertories are filled with aspiring and talented singers, yet less than 5% of all musicians make a living in their field," says Switzer. "This book is the go-to guide for those singers looking to work professionally as a performer."



Using her decades as a career vocalist, Switzer's invaluable Contemporary Singer's Blueprint provides readers with the professional insight and practical steps for building a top-notch, profitable singing career. Filled with enlightening anecdotes, encouraging pep talks, veteran's words of wisdom, and the tricks of the trade known only by the pros, The Contemporary Singer's Blueprint guides today's vocalists through the mental, technical and physical challenges for achieving excellence in today's music business. "I highly recommend The Contemporary Singer's Blueprint to anyone who is trying to make a bigger impact with their musical career and is looking for inspiration and guidance!" raves Tony Award-nominated singer/songwriter Ann Hampton Callaway. The Contemporary Singer's Blueprint is Switzer's second book, following her highly acclaimed publication of The Diva Next Door: How to Be a Music Star Wherever You Are.



Pre-orders for The Contemporary Singer's Blueprint: From Amateur to Professional and Beyond are available now with a 15% discount at: bit.ly/contemporarysingersblueprint.





Jill Switzer is a singer/songwriter, voice/life coach, morning radio producer and personality of the popular Legends Radio show of eight years, The Morning Lounge with Jill and Rich, plenary speaker, spokesmodel, and author of The Diva Next Door: How to be a Singing Star Wherever You Are which was hailed as "warm, funny, right to the heart of what counts in the pursuit of a singing career," by Tony Award winner Linda Lavin.

Jill's thirty years in showbiz from Palm Beach to New York includes stage appearances and/or recordings with Nicolas King, Faith Prince, Steve Tyrell, John Pizzarelli, Marilyn Maye, Ann Hampton Callaway, Mary Wilson of The Supremes and The Four Freshmen. Her voice has been heard on The Ellen Show, countless national commercial jingles, and the internationally syndicated radio show, Dick Robinson's American Standards by the Sea, where she was voted by listeners three consecutive years the "Best New Female Vocalist."

She resides in her native Palm Beach County, FL, with Rich, her husband and musical soulmate of twenty-six years. Deemed "South Florida's First Couple of the Great American Songbook," Jill and Rich are one of the most sought-after acts in the area and perform regularly at high-profile venues.