Bunny Lee Releases New Book On Bullying ABIGAIL WAITS

Author Bunny Lee has announced the release of her new book on bullying, Abigail Waits. This book was written for middle grade and young teens.

Bullying-the word itself brings negative connotations. It doesn't differentiate race, gender or creed. Boundless with its grip and cruelty, the assistance of the internet leads it slithering through homes, schools, cities and countries. Meet Abigail, a victim of bullying that has hurt her mentally and physically. Hiding in the woods, away from words and hands that can hurt her is her only solace. Hannah, daughter to Cherokee Indian Chief Daniel Littlejohn, is continuing his work , after her father's passing, locating Cherokee that perished deep in a thousand acre tract of woods to reunite them with their ancestors. At midnight is when Hannah enters the woods to be undetected. The forest seems to come alive! Walking by a stream she catches a glimpse of a girl. Hannah calls out and the mysterious girl disappears. "Who is this girl and why is she here?" Running to find her Hannah sees a pair of red eyes glaring in her direction. "Is this what father meant when he warned me about coming in the woods alone? Abigail watches Hannah. "Why does this Cherokee girl beckon me? Does she mean me harm?" Exiting the woods Hannah decides to seek help and assemble a team of trusted friends. Will time run out for the girl by the stream? The author has taken a mystical tale weaved with characters depicted in Indian folklore to spread the message of hope and kindness for anyone that has been a target of cruel behavior. Abigail takes us through the kind of despair where only isolation makes her feel safe. This happens too often in real life. Memorable and heartwarming the authors message is to look beyond someone's nationality, disabilities , gender creed and see the individual for who they are.

Abigail Waits is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.



Bunny Lee was born and raised in Greensboro, North Carolina. She resides in Golconda, Illinois.





