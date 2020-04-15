Billy Van Zandt's New Memoir Takes an Insider Look At Making America's Favorite (And Not So Favorite) Sitcoms

A behind the scenes memoir from Emmy-nominated writer/producer/playwright Billy Van Zandt and his years making America's favorite (and not so favorite) sit-coms will be published on June 2, 2020.

The television equivalent of William Goldman's Adventures in the Screen Trade, GET IN THE CAR, JANE! Adventures In The TV Wasteland is filled with first hand observations of Lucille Ball, Brooke Shields, Frank Sinatra, Don Rickles, Martin Lawrence, Andrew Dice Clay, Richard Lewis, Bob Newhart, Jamie Lee Curtis, The Wayans Bros., Richard Mulligan, Alan Arkin, DL Hughley, film legend Dorothy Lamour, Broadway legend Elaine Stritch, Rosie O'Donnell, Oscar-winner Olympia Dukakis, Penny Marshall, and Matthew Perry among many others.

Part behind-the-scenes gossip, part textbook, all truth.

A funny insider's look at Hollywood as well as an invaluable and insightful guide to writing and producing sit-coms, GET IN THE CAR, JANE! Is a book for everybody who's ever been passionate about their work and frustrated with the obstacles they need to overcome just to do their job. Get In The Car, Jane! will be published on June 2, 2020.

For more information visit www.vanzandtmilmore.com.

About the author: Billy Van Zandt and writing partner, the late Jane Milmore, are two of the most often-produced playwrights in the world. "These two people are a riot!" New York Times.They have written and starred in twenty-five plays, including the international hit comedy "You've Got Hate Mail"; Off-Broadway's tribute to slapstick comedy "Silent Laughter;" cult favorite "Drop Dead;" the Marx Bros. musical "A Night at the Nutcracker;" and the summer stock perennial "Love Sex, and the I.R.S."

For television, these award-winning writers have produced over three hundred hours of comedy, including "Newhart;" "Martin" which won them a People's Choice Award and two NAACP Image Awards; "The Hughleys;" "Suddenly Susan" with Brooke Shields; "Daddy Dearest" with Don Rickles and Richard Lewis; "Anything But Love" with Jamie Lee Curtis; "Bless This House" with Andrew Dice Clay and Cathy Moriarty; "The Wayans Bros.;" "Yes, Dear," ''Center of the Universe" with John Goodman and Jean Smart, and "I Love Lucy: The Very First Show" which won them an Emmy nomination.





