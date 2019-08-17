BWW Previews: LITTLE WOMEN Movie Trailer: Starring Meryl Streep and Emma Watson!

Louisa May Alcott's classic novel LITTLE WOMEN is beloved by generations. The story and characters resonate with all who encounter it and it remains a timeless staple of childhood. It is no surprise that the book has been adapted into other mediums several times over the years. This December brings the eighth movie adaptation of the book. The movie has powerhouse casting in Meryl Streep (Sophie's Choice) and Emma Watson (Harry Potter), and also stars Satires Ronan (Lady Bird, Hanna), Eliza Scanlen (Sharp Objects), and Florence Pugh (The Little Drummer Girl, Lady Macbeth), along with Timothy Chalamet (Call Me By Your Name) and Laura Dem (Wild, Big Little Lies). The movie releases on Christmas Day, December 25, 2019 and will be a perfect way to spend the day at the theater with family and loved ones.

Check out the first trailer for this brand-new adaptation of the movie now and set your calendars to head to the movies this December!





Related Articles View More Books Stories