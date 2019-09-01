BWW Previews: DICKINSON Trailer Drops for Apple's Upcoming Streaming Service

As streaming services such as Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime have become wildly popular, everyone has wanted a piece of the pie. This fall alone, new streaming services will launch from both Disney and Apple. Apple has yet to set an official date for Apple TV+, but it is rumored to be launching in November 2019 and will supposedly cost $9.99 a month.

Trailers have become dropping for what will be available when the service launches, and this week saw the release of Dickinson, an upcoming ten-episode series starring beloved poet Emily Dickinson.

Starring Oscar Nominee Hailee Steinfeld (Pitch Perfect 2 & 3, The Edge of Seventeen, True Grit, Bumblebee), Dickinson will be debuted as a thirty minute TV series that explores the poet's life. The series will also star Jane Krakowski as Dickinson's mother. Ella Hunt (Anna and the Apocalypse, Les Misérables) will portray Susan, Dickinson's best friend and possibly secret love, with Adrian Enscoe (Groove, Seeds) as Dickinson's brother Austin, Susan's eventual husband.

The trailer looks blended with modern aspects, as seems to be the trend with historical pieces these days, making it more relatable to a younger audience. Earlier this year, the movie Wild Nights with Emily released and explored the fact that Dickinson may have been queer and deeply in love with her sister-in-law Susan, but her brother Austin's mistress erased the relationship from Dickinson's letters before publishing them posthumously. The trailer looks like it may also rely on this narrative, focusing on new scholarly information that has only come out recently with advanced technology that could pick up on the fact that the name Susan was scrubbed many times from Dickinson's writing. The trailer paints Dickinson as a wild child, far ahead of her time living in a society that saw her as scandalous.

With all of this new information about Dickinson's life, recent scholarly studies have begun to speculate on the fact that she was thought to be reclusive and feel there is much more to her than meets the eye, reigniting interest in her life and her truths. Dickinson is the second piece of media this year to focus on Dickinson's life, and the fact that it does so during her formative teen years may very well capture the attention of a younger audience and introduce them to poetry in a way that never kept them engaged at school.

Dickinson will headline the Tribeca TV Festival on September 14, 2019, giving attendees an early peek at one of the founding shows of the upcoming Apple TV+ service.

Watch the trailer for Dickinson now!





