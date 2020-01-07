BWW News: DEAR EDWARD by Ann Napolitano is the February Barnes and Noble Book Club Pick

For almost a year now, Barnes and Noble has been running monthly book clubs and inviting readers across the country to share their thoughts on the current title.

The book club meets the first Tuesday of each new month, and picks a brand-new title to read for the following month. January's Book Club Selection, THE FAMILY UPSTAIRS by Lisa Jewell, meets tonight, January 7th, 2020, at 7 p.m.

The company just announced that the next Selection will be DEAR EDWARD by Ann Napolitano, which just released yesterday, January 6th, and is the captivating tale of a young man who is the sole survivor of a tragic plane crash. The February Book Club will meet at stores nationwide on February 4th at 7 p.m. For more details, visit a store or sign up for the Barnes and Noble Book Club online to attend the February session.

ABOUT THE BOOK:

Inspired by a true story of one child's incredible survival--riveting, uplifting, unforgettable.



After losing everything, a young boy discovers there are still reasons for hope in this luminous, life-affirming novel, perfect for fans of Celeste Ng and Ann Patchett.



In the face of tragedy, what does it take to find joy?



One summer morning, twelve-year-old Edward Adler, his beloved older brother, his parents, and 183 other passengers board a flight in Newark headed for Los Angeles. Among them is a Wall Street wunderkind, a young woman coming to terms with an unexpected pregnancy, an injured vet returning from Afghanistan, a septuagenarian business tycoon, and a free-spirited woman running away from her controlling husband. And then, tragically, the plane crashes. Edward is the sole survivor.



Edward's story captures the attention of the nation, but he struggles to find a place for himself in a world without his family. He continues to feel that a piece of him has been left in the sky, forever tied to the plane and all of his fellow passengers. But then he makes an unexpected discovery--one that will lead him to the answers of some of life's most profound questions: When you've lost everything, how do find yourself? How do you discover your purpose? What does it mean not just to survive, but to truly live?



Dear Edward is at once a transcendent coming-of-age story, a multidimensional portrait of an unforgettable cast of characters, and a breathtaking illustration of all the ways a broken heart learns to love again.





