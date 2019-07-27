BWW Feature: HEAVEN by V.C. Andrews Premieres Tonight -- And the E-Books Are Deeply Discounted At $1.99!

Lifetime is set to bring a new V.C. Andrews series to life this weekend with the premiere of Heaven, the first book in the Casteel series. Lifetime previously aired Andrews' best-selling Dollanganger Series as Flowers in the Attic, Petals on the Wind, If There Be Thorns, and Seeds of Yesterday.

This is the last series published by Andrews, who passed away after writing the first two books herself before a ghost-writer took on the series. The books revolve around Heaven Casteel and her siblings after their father comes up with a dastardly plan to rid them from his life forever.

Every Saturday at 8/7c for the next five weeks will see the premiere of another movie in the series. Heaven will air July 27th, 2019, followed by Dark Angel on August 3rd, Fallen Hearts on August 10th, Gates of Paradise on August 17th, and Web of Dreams on August 24th.

For a limited time across retailers, you can also purchase e-books of HEAVEN, DARK ANGEL, FALLEN HEARTS, GATES OF PARADISE, and WEB OF DREAMS for $1.99. Whether you shop on Kindle, Nook, iBooks, Kobo, or other e-book vendors, you'll be able to snag this amazing deal!

The first of the movies, Heaven, stars Annalise Basso (Captain Fantastic), Julie Benz (Dexter), Chris William Martin (The Vampire Diaries), and Chris McNally (Altered Carbon). Basso and Martin will return for the second and third installments, Dark Angel and Fallen Hearts, joined by Jason Priestley (Private Eyes, Beverly Hills, 90210) and Kelly Rutherford (Gossip Girl, Melrose Place). Priestley is also set to direct Fallen Hearts.

Priestley returns and stars in Gates of Paradise alongside Daphne Zuniga (Witness Unprotected, Melrose Place). Additionally, Lizzie Boys (Winter's Dream) and Keenan Tracey have also been cast to star in Gates of Paradise and Web of Dreams. Jennifer Laporte (Freaky Friday), Max Lloyd-Jones (War for the Planet of the Apes) and Cindy Busby (The Big Year) also star in Web of Dreams.

Check out the Lifetime Movie Event Trailer and set your DVR now so you don't miss a single-movie of this limited run!





