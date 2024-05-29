Author Brigitte Powell Explores United States-Ottoman Empire Relations in New Book

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Native Publishers are presenting groundbreaking work by acclaimed historian Brigitte Powell, titled The Intellectual and Diplomatic Discourse of American Progressives and the Late Ottomans, 1830-1930. This meticulously researched book explores the pivotal yet often overlooked aspect of history, exploring the intricate relationship between the United States and the Ottoman Empire during the 19th and early 20th centuries.

In this work, Powell intricately weaves together the threads of intellectual exchange and diplomatic maneuvers that shaped the course of history. From the corridors of power in Washington to the bustling streets of Constantinople, readers are invited on a journey through time to witness the convergence of American progressive thought and Ottoman reformist ideals.

At the heart of Powell's work lies a profound exploration of how American foreign policy in the Near East was influenced by the ideas and actions of key diplomats and intellectuals. Powell illuminates the profound impact of this discourse on the evolution of American foreign policy strategies.

"This book offers a fresh perspective on the historical connections between the United States and the Ottoman Empire," says Powell. "It highlights the often-overlooked role of American progressives in shaping not only domestic policy but also the course of international relations."

Readers interested in the development of American foreign policy and its historical ties to the Ottoman Empire will find The Intellectual and Diplomatic Discourse of American Progressives and the Late Ottomans, 1830-1930 to be an invaluable resource.

About the Author:

Brigitte Powell is a distinguished historian with over 25 years of experience in academia. She holds a Ph.D. in History with Honors of Highest Distinction from Liberty University, as well as a Doctorate in Education from Cappella University. Powell's expertise lies in intellectual and constitutional history, with a specialization in American foreign policy and political theory. As Assistant Professor and Dean of History & Political Science, Powell continues to inspire students and scholars alike through her dynamic lectures and groundbreaking research.

The Intellectual and Diplomatic Discourse of American Progressives and the Late Ottomans, 1830-1930 by Brigitte Powell is available for purchase on Amazon.

https://www.amazon.com/Intellectual-Diplomatic-Discourse-Progressives-1830-1930/dp/1963295390

