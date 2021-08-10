Author Braxton DeGarmo Releases MEDAIR Thriller Series

Author Braxton DeGarmo has announced the promotion of his MedAir thriller series. All books have been released by Christen Haus Publishing.

Looks That Deceive - MedAir Series, Book One:

Can Lynch Cully find the serial assailant whose victims remain alive but unable to communicate?

Rescued and Remembered - MedAir Series, Book Two:

Coming back from the dead isn't easy . . . When you have to save the one who saved you.

The Silenced Shooter - MedAir Series, Book Three:

Tired of federal gridlock? Can you trust the federal government anymore?

Wrongfully Removed - MedAir Series, Book Four:

What would you do to protect your family? Would you stand up to the government?

A Zealot's Destiny - MedAir Series, Book Five:

Who is trying to eliminate the British Royal Family? And why? After all, the monarchy is largely ceremonial and symbolic.

Kidnapped Nation - MedAir Series, Book Six:

Will the people elect the status quo? Or is a major presidential upset in the wind?

The Khmer Connection - MedAir Series, Book Seven:

What do you do? Where do you go? . . . when the devil is right on your heels.

Resurrected Trouble - MedAir Series, Book Eight:

Lynch Cully and Amy Gibbs have returned home, leaving the worst behind them in Southeast Asia. Or did they?

Book one, Looks That Deceive is available free at the following online retailers:

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00CYQDYLU

https://books.apple.com/us/book/looks-that-deceive/id1012894110

https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/looks-that-deceive-braxton-degarmo/1116762735

https://www.kobo.com/us/en/ebook/looks-that-deceive

https://play.google.com/store/books/details?id=_s2qCQAAQBAJ

About the Author:

Braxton DeGarmo spent over 30 years in Emergency and Family Medicine, both in and out of the military, before retiring to focus on writing in 2014. Many of the incidents in his books are based on real occurrences, people, and experiences in his own life, such as learning to escape a water crash in a helicopter. Human trafficking, medical kidnapping, government corruption, and other social injustices have become the premises used for his stories. And the technologies described in his books are all current . . . and possible.